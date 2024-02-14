

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite a weak dollar, gold futures settled slightly down on Wednesday amid fading prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates anytime soon.



Data from the Labor Department Tuesday showed consumer price growth in the U.S. slowed to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December. Inflation was expected to slow to 2.9%.



The annual rate of core consumer price in January came in unchanged from the previous month at 3.9 percent versus expectations for a decline to 3.7 percent.



The report underscored the Fed's messaging that officials need more information specifically inflation-related data before a policy transition.



The dollar index dropped to 104.70, losing about 0.25%.



Gold futures for April ended down $2.90 at $2,004.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended higher by $0.233 at $22.387 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7000 per pound, down $0.0110 from the previous close.



Investors await reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production and import and export prices, due on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken