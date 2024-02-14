Nium Named to the Forbes Fintech 50 List for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leader in real-time global payments, has been named to the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50 - a list of the most innovative companies in financial technology - for the second year in a row.

The recognition comes at an exciting time for the company as it continues its hyper growth journey. With net revenue growth of 50% in 2023, the year was marked by significant product innovations in cross-border payments, as well as continued expansion into new geographic markets and verticals.

"It's an honor to be among the world's best again on the Forbes Fintech 50 list," said Prajit Nanu, Co-founder and CEO at Nium. "We've been working hard to double down on meeting our customers' needs with new products, new verticals, and regional expansions. Our goal for this year is to continue on the path to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today."

So far this year, Nium launched new enhancements to the platform that aim to provide greater visibility into cross-border payments, and ease of integration for clients. The company also announced in principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India for two prestigious payment licenses - the Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) License and the Payment Aggregator (PA) License. In 2023, Nium launched its groundbreaking Global FX product, which allows for guaranteed and competitive FX rates, including the ability to lock and hold an FX rate for up to 24 hours and settle conversions on a future scheduled date.

In addition to product innovation, the company also saw in-market growth with the launch of Nium's travel business in APAC and the opening of new offices in San Francisco, London, and Singapore. Nium also saw tremendous transaction volume growth with new and existing customers, including Rippling, Hopper, Deel, Gusto, Amadeus, KBank, and Aspire. In 2023, the company exceeded $20 billion in transaction volume.

Last year, Nium was named on the CB Insights Fintech 100, a list of the most promising fintech companies. This year, the company was added to Statista's Fastest Growing Companies list and named Best Technology Initiative at The Card and Payments Awards.

About Nium

Nium, the leader in real-time global payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the on-demand economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678669/Nium_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nium-named-to-the-forbes-fintech-50-list-for-second-year-in-a-row-302062279.html