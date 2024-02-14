As the INB-8 negotiations approach, the AHF Global Public Health Institute, in partnership with the University of Miami Public Health Policy Lab, urges immediate action to ensure the WHO Pandemic Convention/Agreement genuinely strengthens global health security. Our policy brief highlights the need for equitable access to health technologies, accountability in pandemic preparedness, and the integration of civil society in decision-making processes. By addressing these critical issues, we can pave the way for a more resilient global health infrastructure. [READ HERE: https://ahfinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/INB-8-AHF-Institute-Key-Points-Feb-2024.pdf]

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.9 million people in 46 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214909832/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Guilherme Ferrari Faviero, JD, MS, MPH

Director, AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

guilherme.faviero@ahf.org