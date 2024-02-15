Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has completed a 10.5-year lease for 11,800 sqm at CTPark Zabrze in Poland to Electro Cable Group. This is the first investment in Poland by Electro Cable Group, which is the largest Ukrainian producer and exporter of power, control, and data cables.

Electro Cable Group sells most of its cables to the European Union, and is one of the 200 largest Ukrainian enterprises, according to Forbes Ukraine. The last two years have seen a significant increase in the share of Ukrainian companies in the Polish market. According to the latest data from the Central Economic Information Centre, there are currently 26,900 companies with Ukrainian capital operating in the country.

Poland is the first foreign location for Electro Cable Group, one of the largest production groups in Ukraine. The company will launch its production operations at CTPark Zabrze, which has a total area of more than 66,000 sqm. The total investment for this new enterprise will exceed 14m EUR and the new company will employ more than 140 people. The project is being supported by KSEZ.

Electro Cable Group has leased 11,800 sqm in the park's ZAB 5 building, which has been equipped with enforced foundations to facilitate the client's installations and equipment for cable and wire production. The roof of the building has been prepared for the installation of photovoltaic panels as a potential source of power for the client's operations.

Boiko Yevhen, CFO at Electro Cable Group, said: "Our company has been growing rapidly in the EU market since 2015. As of now we see that we need to increase the capacity of the production by adding a new factory into our group. Poland is a great country with a growing local economy, while the geographical location of CTPark Zabrze fits our needs to be closer to our main markets of supply: Austria, Germany, Hungary, Finland, and etc. CTP supported us with our needs since our first meeting, it has been very flexible with all our demands and became a best place to trust for a long-term partnership. We will continue being a Ukrainian company that is expanding its presence in the European market."

The CTPark Zabrze complex is located on a 21-ha plot and will ultimately comprise a complex of five buildings. So far, three buildings with a total area of 66,790 sqm have been constructed, with two further warehouses with a total floor area of 23,150 sqm set to begin construction in the third quarter of 2024. In November 2023, C.P. Bourg, an international company offering state-of-the-art solutions for the printing industry opened its first Polish branch by taking 3,500 sqm at CTPark Zabrze.

Bogi Gabrovic, Deputy Country Head at CTP Poland, commented: "Our cooperation with Electro Cable Group confirms the ever-growing popularity of the CTPark Zabrze logistics complex among foreign investors. Companies with an international reach are increasingly choosing this location for their first headquarters in Poland due to its top-notch performance and extremely favourable location. These factors directly influence the possibility of uninterrupted development and the realisation of strategic business goals.

CTPark Zabrze is located in the Silesian metropolis, a region with a strong industrial tradition. It has a population of around 2.7 million, making it one of the largest urban agglomerations in Europe. It thus offers access to a wide pool of qualified specialists, enabling rapid business development. Direct proximity to the junction of the A1 and A4 motorways, facilitating efficient links with other parts of the country as well as with Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, also plays an extremely important role. Another great advantage of CTPark Zabrze's location is the fact that it is located within the Katowice Special Economic Zone, which offers a 10-year property tax exemption.

