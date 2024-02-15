

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income dropped 13 percent to 1.46 billion euros from last year's 1.68 billion euros. Earnings per share were 1.85 euros, lower than last year's 2.13 euros.



EBIT, however, grew 7 percent from last year to 1.89 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT grew 3 percent to 2.21 billion euros.



Revenues for the quarter climbed 11 percent to 22.89 billion euros from 20.64 billion euros a year ago, mainly reflecting the higher commercial aircraft deliveries, and the higher contribution from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters.



In the year 2023, gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 2,319 aircraft, up from last year's 1,078 aircraft. Net orders were 2,094 aircraft after cancellations, compared to 820 aircraft a year ago.



Consolidated order intake by value in the year increased to 186.5 billion euros from last year's 82.5 billion euros.



Further, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a 2023 dividend of 1.80 euros per share, same as last year, and a special dividend of 1.00 euros per share to the 2024 Annual General Meeting taking place on April 10.



The proposed payment date is April 18.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects EBIT Adjusted between 6.5 billion euros and 7.0 billion euros, up from last year's 5.84 billion euros.



The Company targets around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries, compared to prior year's 735 aircraft deliveries.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



