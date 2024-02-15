Vesuvius Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15





15 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Non-executive Director Changes

Vesuvius plc, a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Eva Lindqvist as a Non-executive Director. Eva will be appointed to the Company's Board with effect from the close of the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 15 May 2024, subject to her election being approved by the Company's shareholders at the AGM. On her appointment, Eva will also join the Company's Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code provisions on independence and length of service, Douglas Hurt will step down from the Board at the forthcoming AGM, having served on the Board of Vesuvius plc for nine years. Subject to her appointment, Eva will succeed Douglas Hurt as Senior Independent Director and Robert MacLeod will take over as Audit Committee Chair, following the AGM.

Eva Lindqvist is an engineer with more than 35 years' experience in global industrial and service businesses. She spent 20 years with Ericsson, focusing on strategy, production development and international sales, and held positions based in Sweden, Australia, the USA and Japan. In 2000 she joined the Scandinavian telecommunications company Telia. She served as Senior Vice President of Telia Equity before becoming Chief Executive of TeliaSonera International Carrier in 2002. Eva has served on the Board of a range of listed companies including, Acast AB, Bodycote plc, Mr Green & Co AB, Sweco AB and Tarsier AB. She currently supports several small companies and non-profit organisations, and serves as a Non-executive Director of CLS Holdings plc, Greencoat Renewables plc and Tele2 AB. She also serves as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Keller Group plc, and as announced today by Keller Group plc, she will step down from the board at their AGM in May. Eva Lindqvist is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences. She is a Swedish citizen.

Carl-Peter Forster, Chairman of Vesuvius, said:

"I am delighted to announce the proposed appointment of Eva Lindqvist as a new Independent Non-executive Director of Vesuvius. Eva is a very experienced international manager, who also has extensive knowledge of corporate governance gained from her range of listed board experience. I am extremely pleased that the Board will be further strengthened by her appointment.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Douglas Hurt for his dedicated service as a Director of the Company. He will leave the Board following the 2024 Annual General Meeting with our very best wishes."

No other disclosure obligations arise under paragraphs (1) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 R of the FCA's Listing Rules in respect of Eva Lindqvist's appointment.

For further information, please contact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Vesuvius plc Patrick André, Chief Executive +44 (0) 207 822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271 Media enquiries: MHP Communications Rachel Farrington, Ollie Hoare +44 (0) 203 128 8100

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02