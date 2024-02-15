

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard reported first half Group share of net profit of 1.57 billion euros, a decline of 12% from last year, mainly reflecting lower PRO and non-recurring operating income, driven mainly by asset disposal. Group share of net profit from recurring operations was 1.44 billion euros, down 17% reported. Net earnings per share from recurring operations 5.68 euros, down 16%.



First half net sales were 6.59 billion euros, a decline of 7% from last year. Organic decline in sales was 3%, for the period.



The Group said it is confident in medium-term financial framework of 4% to 7% top line growth, aiming for the upper end of the range.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken