Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.02.24
08:05 Uhr
1,482 Euro
+0,006
+0,41 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4741,52210:03
Dow Jones News
15.02.2024 | 08:31
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
15 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.500     GBP1.278 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.492     GBP1.270 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.495115    GBP1.274524

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,210,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6640       1.496         XDUB      09:39:20      00068873661TRLO0 
5927       1.494         XDUB      09:41:12      00068873697TRLO0 
944       1.494         XDUB      09:41:12      00068873698TRLO0 
2000       1.492         XDUB      10:55:13      00068876199TRLO0 
7771       1.492         XDUB      11:41:55      00068877085TRLO0 
6734       1.500         XDUB      12:53:18      00068878361TRLO0 
7943       1.500         XDUB      12:53:18      00068878362TRLO0 
7000       1.500         XDUB      12:53:19      00068878367TRLO0 
2476       1.500         XDUB      12:53:19      00068878368TRLO0 
228       1.496         XDUB      13:23:24      00068878898TRLO0 
10        1.496         XDUB      13:23:24      00068878899TRLO0 
198       1.496         XDUB      13:32:38      00068879022TRLO0 
8        1.496         XDUB      13:32:38      00068879023TRLO0 
1700       1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879129TRLO0 
2511       1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879130TRLO0 
2218       1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879131TRLO0 
459       1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879132TRLO0 
603       1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879133TRLO0 
7        1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879134TRLO0 
1393       1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879135TRLO0 
7        1.496         XDUB      13:40:58      00068879136TRLO0 
3042       1.496         XDUB      13:44:47      00068879179TRLO0 
4802       1.496         XDUB      13:44:47      00068879180TRLO0 
3390       1.496         XDUB      13:46:25      00068879213TRLO0 
6640       1.494         XDUB      14:39:49      00068880348TRLO0 
7814       1.494         XDUB      14:57:17      00068880953TRLO0 
149       1.494         XDUB      15:09:53      00068881343TRLO0 
2000       1.494         XDUB      15:09:53      00068881344TRLO0 
2447       1.494         XDUB      15:09:53      00068881345TRLO0 
2919       1.494         XDUB      15:09:53      00068881346TRLO0 
6675       1.494         XDUB      15:30:59      00068882177TRLO0 
360       1.494         XDUB      15:30:59      00068882178TRLO0 
249       1.492         XDUB      15:37:59      00068882478TRLO0 
7450       1.492         XDUB      15:37:59      00068882479TRLO0 
6721       1.492         XDUB      15:40:18      00068882639TRLO0 
2000       1.492         XDUB      16:04:05      00068883608TRLO0 
2300       1.492         XDUB      16:04:05      00068883610TRLO0 
4265       1.492         XDUB      16:08:58      00068883778TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6919       127.00        XLON      10:55:12      00068876198TRLO0 
3320       127.00        XLON      11:44:52      00068877138TRLO0 
338       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878356TRLO0 
406       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878355TRLO0 
2032       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878354TRLO0 
1828       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878353TRLO0 
338       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878360TRLO0 
406       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878359TRLO0 
2032       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878358TRLO0 
1828       127.80        XLON      12:53:18      00068878357TRLO0 
338       127.80        XLON      12:53:19      00068878366TRLO0 
406       127.80        XLON      12:53:19      00068878365TRLO0 
2032       127.80        XLON      12:53:19      00068878364TRLO0 
1828       127.80        XLON      12:53:19      00068878363TRLO0 
659       127.60        XLON      13:40:58      00068879122TRLO0 
104       127.60        XLON      13:40:58      00068879121TRLO0 
211       127.80        XLON      13:40:58      00068879128TRLO0 
875       127.80        XLON      13:40:58      00068879127TRLO0 
71        127.80        XLON      13:40:58      00068879126TRLO0 
624       127.80        XLON      13:40:58      00068879125TRLO0 
714       127.80        XLON      13:40:58      00068879124TRLO0 
489       127.80        XLON      13:40:58      00068879123TRLO0 
584       127.60        XLON      13:42:09      00068879153TRLO0 
134       127.60        XLON      13:42:09      00068879152TRLO0 
333       127.60        XLON      13:44:47      00068879178TRLO0 
98        127.60        XLON      13:44:47      00068879177TRLO0 
7665       127.20        XLON      13:49:53      00068879284TRLO0 
821       127.40        XLON      15:05:49      00068881228TRLO0 
849       127.40        XLON      15:05:49      00068881227TRLO0 
4604       127.40        XLON      15:05:49      00068881226TRLO0 
1070       127.40        XLON      15:05:49      00068881225TRLO0 
481       127.40        XLON      15:05:49      00068881224TRLO0 
402       127.60        XLON      15:26:50      00068881895TRLO0 
6054       127.60        XLON      15:30:59      00068882176TRLO0 
877       127.60        XLON      15:30:59      00068882175TRLO0 
5749       127.60        XLON      15:37:59      00068882476TRLO0 
1415       127.60        XLON      15:37:59      00068882477TRLO0 
1        127.40        XLON      15:41:55      00068882702TRLO0 
1271       127.60        XLON      15:51:05      00068883031TRLO0 
1045       127.60        XLON      15:51:05      00068883030TRLO0 
2266       127.60        XLON      15:51:05      00068883029TRLO0 
979       127.60        XLON      15:51:19      00068883050TRLO0 
1050       127.60        XLON      15:51:19      00068883049TRLO0 
701       127.60        XLON      15:51:19      00068883048TRLO0 
69        127.60        XLON      15:56:39      00068883250TRLO0 
1259       127.60        XLON      15:56:39      00068883249TRLO0 
6815       127.20        XLON      16:04:05      00068883606TRLO0 
1456       127.20        XLON      16:04:05      00068883607TRLO0 
274       127.20        XLON      16:04:05      00068883611TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.