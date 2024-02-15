Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 14 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.500 GBP1.278 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.492 GBP1.270 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.495115 GBP1.274524

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,210,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6640 1.496 XDUB 09:39:20 00068873661TRLO0 5927 1.494 XDUB 09:41:12 00068873697TRLO0 944 1.494 XDUB 09:41:12 00068873698TRLO0 2000 1.492 XDUB 10:55:13 00068876199TRLO0 7771 1.492 XDUB 11:41:55 00068877085TRLO0 6734 1.500 XDUB 12:53:18 00068878361TRLO0 7943 1.500 XDUB 12:53:18 00068878362TRLO0 7000 1.500 XDUB 12:53:19 00068878367TRLO0 2476 1.500 XDUB 12:53:19 00068878368TRLO0 228 1.496 XDUB 13:23:24 00068878898TRLO0 10 1.496 XDUB 13:23:24 00068878899TRLO0 198 1.496 XDUB 13:32:38 00068879022TRLO0 8 1.496 XDUB 13:32:38 00068879023TRLO0 1700 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879129TRLO0 2511 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879130TRLO0 2218 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879131TRLO0 459 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879132TRLO0 603 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879133TRLO0 7 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879134TRLO0 1393 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879135TRLO0 7 1.496 XDUB 13:40:58 00068879136TRLO0 3042 1.496 XDUB 13:44:47 00068879179TRLO0 4802 1.496 XDUB 13:44:47 00068879180TRLO0 3390 1.496 XDUB 13:46:25 00068879213TRLO0 6640 1.494 XDUB 14:39:49 00068880348TRLO0 7814 1.494 XDUB 14:57:17 00068880953TRLO0 149 1.494 XDUB 15:09:53 00068881343TRLO0 2000 1.494 XDUB 15:09:53 00068881344TRLO0 2447 1.494 XDUB 15:09:53 00068881345TRLO0 2919 1.494 XDUB 15:09:53 00068881346TRLO0 6675 1.494 XDUB 15:30:59 00068882177TRLO0 360 1.494 XDUB 15:30:59 00068882178TRLO0 249 1.492 XDUB 15:37:59 00068882478TRLO0 7450 1.492 XDUB 15:37:59 00068882479TRLO0 6721 1.492 XDUB 15:40:18 00068882639TRLO0 2000 1.492 XDUB 16:04:05 00068883608TRLO0 2300 1.492 XDUB 16:04:05 00068883610TRLO0 4265 1.492 XDUB 16:08:58 00068883778TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6919 127.00 XLON 10:55:12 00068876198TRLO0 3320 127.00 XLON 11:44:52 00068877138TRLO0 338 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878356TRLO0 406 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878355TRLO0 2032 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878354TRLO0 1828 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878353TRLO0 338 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878360TRLO0 406 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878359TRLO0 2032 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878358TRLO0 1828 127.80 XLON 12:53:18 00068878357TRLO0 338 127.80 XLON 12:53:19 00068878366TRLO0 406 127.80 XLON 12:53:19 00068878365TRLO0 2032 127.80 XLON 12:53:19 00068878364TRLO0 1828 127.80 XLON 12:53:19 00068878363TRLO0 659 127.60 XLON 13:40:58 00068879122TRLO0 104 127.60 XLON 13:40:58 00068879121TRLO0 211 127.80 XLON 13:40:58 00068879128TRLO0 875 127.80 XLON 13:40:58 00068879127TRLO0 71 127.80 XLON 13:40:58 00068879126TRLO0 624 127.80 XLON 13:40:58 00068879125TRLO0 714 127.80 XLON 13:40:58 00068879124TRLO0 489 127.80 XLON 13:40:58 00068879123TRLO0 584 127.60 XLON 13:42:09 00068879153TRLO0 134 127.60 XLON 13:42:09 00068879152TRLO0 333 127.60 XLON 13:44:47 00068879178TRLO0 98 127.60 XLON 13:44:47 00068879177TRLO0 7665 127.20 XLON 13:49:53 00068879284TRLO0 821 127.40 XLON 15:05:49 00068881228TRLO0 849 127.40 XLON 15:05:49 00068881227TRLO0 4604 127.40 XLON 15:05:49 00068881226TRLO0 1070 127.40 XLON 15:05:49 00068881225TRLO0 481 127.40 XLON 15:05:49 00068881224TRLO0 402 127.60 XLON 15:26:50 00068881895TRLO0 6054 127.60 XLON 15:30:59 00068882176TRLO0 877 127.60 XLON 15:30:59 00068882175TRLO0 5749 127.60 XLON 15:37:59 00068882476TRLO0 1415 127.60 XLON 15:37:59 00068882477TRLO0 1 127.40 XLON 15:41:55 00068882702TRLO0 1271 127.60 XLON 15:51:05 00068883031TRLO0 1045 127.60 XLON 15:51:05 00068883030TRLO0 2266 127.60 XLON 15:51:05 00068883029TRLO0 979 127.60 XLON 15:51:19 00068883050TRLO0 1050 127.60 XLON 15:51:19 00068883049TRLO0 701 127.60 XLON 15:51:19 00068883048TRLO0 69 127.60 XLON 15:56:39 00068883250TRLO0 1259 127.60 XLON 15:56:39 00068883249TRLO0 6815 127.20 XLON 16:04:05 00068883606TRLO0 1456 127.20 XLON 16:04:05 00068883607TRLO0 274 127.20 XLON 16:04:05 00068883611TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1000 127.20 XLON 16:04:05 00068883609TRLO0 71 127.40 XLON 16:08:54 00068883775TRLO0 1900 127.40 XLON 16:08:54 00068883774TRLO0 909 127.40 XLON 16:08:54 00068883773TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 303814 EQS News ID: 1837597 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)