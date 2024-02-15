

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI), an Italian telecom company, on Thursday posted a rise in preliminary revenue for the fourth-quarter, supported by an improved trend in the domestic business and a strong growth of TIM Brasil.



For the fourth-quarter, the Group's EBITDA improved by 6.8 percent to 1.6 billion euros from previous year quarter.



EBITDA after lease increased by 9.4 percent to 1.3 billion euros, supported by a 5.3 percent growth in the domestic business of and 18.2 percent growth from TIM Brasil.



Total revenue was at 4.3 billion euros, up 1.9 percent from previous year quarter.



Service revenues increased by 3 percent to 4 billion euros, supported by positive contribution of TIM Brasil, up 8.2 percent, and of the domestic business, up1.2 percent.



The Board is scheduled to meet to approve the draft financial statements for the year and the consolidated financial statements on March 6.



