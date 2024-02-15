

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica reported pretax profit of 6.47 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2023 compared to a loss of 383 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 69.4 pence compared to a loss of 13.3 pence. On a business performance basis, pretax profit was 2.7 billion pounds compared to 3.2 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 32.8 pence compared to 34.5 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, total Group revenue increased to 26.46 billion pounds from 23.74 billion pounds, prior year. Total Group revenue included in business performance decreased by 1% to 33.4 billion pounds.



In addition to the interim dividend of 1.33 pence per share, the proposed final dividend is 2.67 pence per share, giving a full year dividend of 4.0 pence per share.



