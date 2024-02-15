Microsoft Advertising announces ClickTech as their EMEA Channel Partner of the Year

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickTech , a leading provider of AdTech software solutions and dedicated channel support making digital marketing accessible and cost-effective for all businesses, was today announced by Microsoft Advertising as their EMEA Channel Partner of the Year.

ClickTech has been honored with this prestigious industry award in recognition of their exceptional commitment to driving transformative change for their clients and the industry. Managing over 150,000 advertising accounts and overseeing an annual spend of over $1.2 billion through their flagship online marketing platform, Adzooma, ClickTech continues to grow as an industry leader in the AdTech sector.

"We were excited by the quality of the nominations we received this year. It's an honor to celebrate and recognize our partners for the exceptional work they've done for their clients in 2023. Microsoft Advertising is proud to award ClickTech Solutions Ltd, and their platform Adzooma, with the EMEA Channel Partner of the Year award," said Matt Seitz, Senior Partner Marketing Manager, Microsoft Advertising.

"Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge ClickTech's deserved win with the EMEA Channel Partner of the Year prize. We had an exceptional pool of high caliber of nominations this year, making our winners' achievements all the more significant, demonstrating their impactful and transformative work," added Katherine Eills,

Global Partner and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

A source at ClickTech Solutions Ltd said, "We're thrilled to have been awarded EMEA Channel Partner of the Year by Microsoft Advertising, an award that recognises the phenomenal amount of work the team has put into supporting our customers with their paid media journeys. With new releases of several ClickTech platforms this year, including Adzooma, EDEE, and GreyMetrics, we're looking forward to another hugely rewarding year supporting businesses be successful online"

About ClickTech:

Microsoft Advertising's EMEA Channel Partner of the Year, ClickTech is a leading provider of AdTech and MarTech solutions, enabling businesses and agencies to be successful online by solving challenges around dedicated channel support, campaign optimization, budget pacing, and performance reporting.

Used by 150,000+ customers managing over $1.2 billion of spend globally, ClickTech's family of brands include Adzooma , EDEE , and GreyMetrics .

ClickTech was founded in 2015, and currently has offices in Nottingham, UK, and Seattle, US.

