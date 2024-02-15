

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchant Bank Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Thursday said it has decided to not to add a provision for the financial impact of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) review of historical motor finance commission arrangements in its half-year 2024 results.



Recently, the FCA announced that it would be reviewing historical motor finance commission arrangements and sales across many U.K. companies



'There is significant uncertainty about the outcome of the FCA's review, and the timing, scope and quantum of any potential financial impact on the group cannot be reliably estimated at present. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the Board has concluded that it is currently not required or appropriate to recognise a provision in the group's Half-Year 2024 results in relation to this matter,' the company said in a statement.



The company also has decided to halt paying dividend for the current financial year. Also, reinstatement of the same will be dependent on the outcome of FCA review and its financial consequences, Close Brothers added.



