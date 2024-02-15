

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in January from a year ago as exports tumbled amid an increase in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus shrank to 72.9 billion in January from NOK 107.8 billion in the same month last year. The surplus also fell from NOK 77.3 billion in December.



Exports plunged 16.4 percent annually in January, while imports increased by 6.3 percent. The downward trend in exports was driven by a 100.0 percent slump in demand for ships and oil platforms and a 40.1 percent decline in natural gas outflows.



On a monthly basis, exports dropped 0.2 percent in January, while imports increased by 5.2 percent.



However, Mainland exports climbed 11.9 percent over last year, and they advanced 8.6 percent from December. The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 18.7 billion in January, down from NOK 22.8 billion in the prior month.



