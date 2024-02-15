

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), a British information and analytics company, on Thursday reported a rise in pre-tax income for the full year on higher revenue, supported by an increase in revenue from electronics.



Erik Engstrom, CEO of RELX, said: 'RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in 2023, driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth information based analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.'



For the 12-month period, the firm posted a pre-tax income of 2.295 billion pounds, compared with 2.113 billion pounds, registered for the previous year.



Excluding items, pre-tax income moved up to 2.716 billion pounds from previous year's 2.489 billion pounds.



Net income stood at 1.781 billion pounds or 94.1 pence per share as against last year's 1.634 billion pounds or 85.2 pence per share.



Adjusted income was at 2.156 billion pounds or 114 pence per share, higher than 1.961 billion pounds or 102.2 pence per share in 2022.



Operating income was at 2.682 billion pounds, compared with 2.323 billion pounds a year ago.



Adjusted operating earnings were at 3.030 billion pounds, versus 2.683 billion pounds in 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA improved to 3.544 billion pounds from 3.174 billion pounds last year.



Revenue was 9.161 billion pounds, compared with 8.553 billion pounds a year ago.



Electronic revenue, representing 83 percent of the total, grew 7 percent, with the strong growth in face-to-face activity.



RELX will pay a full-year dividend of 58.8 pence per share, an increase of 8 percent, from last year.



The company will pay a final dividend of 41.8 pence per share, to be paid on June 13, with the record date of May 3.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'We continue to see positive momentum across the group, and we expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.'



