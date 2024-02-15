With current assets under management of EUR2.10 billion as of 31 January 2024 across their three strategies, the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team uses an active, conservative alpha investment process aiming to capitalize on inefficiencies in the euro-denominated credit market.

The team's Loomis Sayles Euro Credit and Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield funds recently crossed their three-year track records as of 2 February 2024 and 9 February 2024, respectively.

Loomis, Sayles Company, the global investment manager and Natixis Investment Managers affiliate with EUR311 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2023, is pleased to celebrate the three-year anniversaries of its Loomis Sayles Euro Credit and Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield funds. The funds, which were launched in February 2021, are managed by the firm's Euro Credit team under the leadership of co-heads Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman.

Backed by Loomis Sayles' industry-leading data infrastructure and its corporate culture focused on asset management, the Euro Credit team seeks to generate consistent excess return versus the benchmark. This is accomplished by using an active, conservative alpha investment process that aims to capitalize on inefficiencies in the euro credit market. Loomis Sayles Euro Credit invests primarily in investment grade, euro-denominated corporate bonds while Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield invests primarily in the BB segment of the euro-denominated high yield corporate bond market. The team's Loomis Sayles Sustainable Euro Credit fund will reach its three-year anniversary in May 2024.

"Since joining our firm more than three years ago, the Euro Credit team has succeeded in continuing to deliver strong performance and has posted impressive growth in assets under management," said David Waldman, chief investment officer of Loomis Sayles. "These results reflect the relevance of the team's capabilities in helping to meet the needs of clients and investment consultants across Europe."

"We are fortunate to benefit from the exceptional infrastructure and tools that Loomis Sayles has invested in, which have provided the Euro Credit team with a solid base for growing efficiently and generating investment ideas," said Rik den Hartog, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team. "We continue to be well equipped to capitalize on opportunities in the market as we seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

Learn More About Loomis Sayles Euro Credit

In November 2023, the firm announced the launch of Loomis Sayles (Netherlands) B.V. in Utrecht, The Netherlands, to further expand the firm's global footprint and build on its nearly century-old reputation for offering excellence in active management. Through the office's Alternative Investment Fund Manager license with MiFID top up permissions, Loomis Sayles has broadened its capability to offer investment solutions within Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, helping to meet the distinct needs of clients and the consultant community in the region.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $335.2 billion* in assets (as of 31 December 2023).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($40.0 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

MALR032592

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215348355/en/

Contacts:

Kate Sheehan

Loomis Sayles Media Relations

+1 617 960-4447

ksheehan@loomissayles.com

Jakob Geerts

Bellier Financial

+31 6 8342 9715

jakob.geerts@bellierfinancial.com