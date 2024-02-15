

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 9-day low of 0.8558 against the euro, a 3-day low of 188.28 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.1086 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8536, 189.21 and 1.1132, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged down to 1.2542 from an early high of 1.2574.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 186.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the franc and 1.24 against the greenback.



