Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG | ISIN: FR0010315770 | Ticker-Symbol: LYYA
Tradegate
15.02.24
10:28 Uhr
303,31 Euro
+0,64
+0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD II UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD II UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
303,21303,4110:30
303,22303,4010:30
Dow Jones News
15.02.2024 | 09:43
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) 
Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Feb-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 302.338 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19151974 
CODE: WLDL LN 
ISIN: FR0010315770 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010315770 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDL LN 
Sequence No.:  303822 
EQS News ID:  1837673 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837673&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.