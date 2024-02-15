DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOL LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.3816 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26750386 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 303981 EQS News ID: 1837993 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 15, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)