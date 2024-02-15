DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1792181 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN Sequence No.: 304022 EQS News ID: 1838081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

