momencio revolutionizes event lead capture and engagement with holistic features amidst industry consolidation

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry experiencing rapid consolidation, as seen with Cvent's recent acquisition of iCapture, momencio emerges as a trailblazer, offering innovative and comprehensive solutions in event marketing technology.

momencio redefines the event lead capture industry, with its recent release of a revolutionary Universal Lead Capture and enrichment technology powered by AI. Unlike traditional platforms, momencio offers a universal solution that operates seamlessly captures a lead and at any setting, breaking free from the constraints and costs of the "official" event lead capture tools.

This state-of-the-art solution ensures that momencio's clients enjoy automated data entry, enhanced data quality, and enrichment, leading to more effective event marketing strategies and improved ROI.

"At momencio, we're dedicated to pioneering solutions that meet the dynamic requirements of today's sales and marketing effort," stated Manos Sifakis, CEO of momencio. "We've crafted a platform that seamlessly connects event engagement with the sales process, equipping marketers and sales teams with an integrated arsenal of tools tailored to enhance performance and drive results."

momencio is the world's most comprehensive event platform designed to streamline lead capture and management, enhance engagement, and improve follow-up with event leads.

Key features that set momencio apart include:

Lead Capture

Lead Retrieval

Digital assets player

Gamification for enhanced engagement

Real-time event interaction tracking

Automated Follow-Up

Insights connecting events with sales

"As larger entities consolidate their hold through acquisitions, momencio is charting a different course with an emphasis on product-led innovation and reshaping the event marketing landscape," remarked Manos Sifakis, CEO. "We're dedicated to delivering solutions beyond lead capture to catalyze those leads into tangible avenues of business growth."

In this dynamic environment, where adaptation is key, momencio stands as a beacon of innovation-steadfast in delivering not just technology but transformative solutions that redefine what's possible in event marketing. Our commitment is unwavering: to equip our clients with the most forward-thinking tools and insights that convert interactions into enduring business relationships and measurable growth. As the fabric of the event industry is woven with new patterns of consolidation and competition, momencio ensures that your marketing efforts are ahead of the curve, fostering success in today's landscape and beyond.

Visit www.momencio.com to discover how our solutions can elevate your event strategy and contribute to your company's growth trajectory.

