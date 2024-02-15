Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15
[15.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|62,090.00
|USD
|0
|640,278.61
|10.3121
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|686,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,959,452.51
|10.134