At MWC Barcelona 2024, O-RAN ALLIANCE Participants Showcase Advanced Solutions to Improve RAN Performance

41 demos of latest O-RAN technology and solutions to be showcased at MWC Barcelona or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition

Intelligent RAN solutions demonstrate capabilities aiming to improve the RAN performance

Latest O-RAN-based products feature improved interoperability, security and efficiency

Increasing maturity of the O-RAN ecosystem reflected in many demos focusing on O-RAN integration and testing enhancements

BONN, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O-RAN ALLIANCE participants will present 41 demos of latest improvements to open and intelligent Radio Access Networks (RAN) throughout MWC Barcelona 26-29 February 2024 and at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition.

The showcased intelligent RAN solutions demonstrate capabilities aiming to improve the RAN performance in traffic steering, energy savings, service quality, spectrum efficiency and network management. Examples include machine learning models for network load balancing, orchestrating applications' requests for network resources, and private network management.

The latest products and components, based on O-RAN specifications and presented by companies at MWC, demonstrate improved efficiency, security, interoperability, and vendor diversity for mobile network operators.

Many demos illustrate the increased maturity of the O-RAN ecosystem, focusing on O-RAN integration and testing enhancements for RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC), energy efficiency, security, and testing automation.

O-RAN demonstrations are being delivered by: Acentury, AMD, Anritsu, Artiza Networks, AsiaInfo, Asia & Pacific OTIC in Singapore (APOS), Auray Technology, Azcom, Calnex Solutions, Capgemini, CommScope, EANTC, Ericsson, Fujitsu, EURECOM, Future Connections, Groundhog, HCL Technologies, Innowireless, Intel, ITRI, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Lenovo, LitePoint, LITEON Technology, Malaga University, Metanoia Communications, Net AI, Picocom, Quanta Cloud Technology, Rimedo Labs, Rohde & Schwarz, SageRAN, Samsung, Shabodi, Simnovus, Spirent Communications, Supermicro, SynaXG Technologies, Singapore University of Technology and Design, VIAVI Solutions, Viettel, VMware by Broadcom, Wiwynn, and WNC.

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to publish an interactive map of O-RAN demos at MWC to allow easy navigation to the demos at the exhibition. Many of the demos will also be included in the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition, expected to be available at the start of MWC.

"Companies and institutions in the broad O-RAN ecosystem focus on different areas of RAN, from specialized aspects to end-to-end solutions," said Paul Smith, Director - RAN Technology, AT&T and Co-Chair of O-RAN ALLIANCE's WG1. "O-RAN's open architecture enables partnerships; encourages innovation by leveraging know-how to develop, test and integrate advanced O-RAN solutions on commercial scale, and helps fulfill the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission to transform Radio Access Networks to be open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable."

O-RAN ALLIANCE will hold its O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 from 8:30 to 13:00 CET in MWC hall 8, theatre 5, and also online. Summit attendees will learn about the latest updates and progress of O-RAN. The summit will discuss how O-RAN intelligent solutions bring benefits to operators in such areas as Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), energy efficiency, automation, agility, security, system integration, certification, and improved overall economics. O-RAN members, contributors, media and analysts, and others interested in the state of Open RAN are invited to attend. Attendees need to have an MWC access pass and register through the event website, which also has the agenda and speaker lineup. The event will also be webcasted to the interested public through the O-RAN ALLIANCE website.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

