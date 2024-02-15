Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the successful completion of the drilling and production test of the Cronos-2 appraisal well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus. TotalEnergies holds a 50% interest in Block 6, alongside with Eni (50%, operator).

The Cronos-2 well confirmed the lateral extension of the Cronos-1 discovery drilled in August 2022.

Located at approximately 160 km southwest of the Cyprus coast, Cronos-2 encountered several carbonate reservoir intervals with a net reservoir thickness of 115 meters. The production test confirmed an excellent gas deliverability of the well.

Two additional discoveries, Calypso-1 and Zeus-1, were made on the same Block in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

"The successful appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery confirms the presence of significant resources and production potential in Block 6. Full evaluation of the discovered resources will now be carried out to determine the best development option to contribute to supply gas to Europe and to the region", said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East North Africa, Exploration Production at TotalEnergies.

In Cyprus, TotalEnergies is also present in offshore Block 11 (50%, operator), 7 (50%, operator), 2 (20%), 3 (30%), 8 (40%) and 9 (20%).

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

