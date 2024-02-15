Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.02.2024 | 11:06
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit's Market Share Eightfolded Amidst Record-Breaking $1.34tn Total Spot Trading Market Size

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users, has experienced remarkable growth in 2023 despite the turbulence in the crypto market. Recent data from Kaiko reveals that Bybit recorded the largest increase in spot market share among top exchanges, solidifying its position as a trusted platform for traders.

Bybit's Market Share Eightfolded Amidst Record-Breaking $1.34tn Spot Trading Market

By the end of 2023, Bybit's market share skyrocketed eightfold to 9.4% from its initial 1.1% in early 2023. This exponential growth demonstrates Bybit's resilience and popularity during uncertain times.

As the market stabilizes, crypto trading activity is rebounding. According to data from CCData, In December, spot trading volumes on centralized exchanges rose for the third consecutive month, rising 34.0% to $1.34tn, recording the highest spot trading volumes since June 2022. This resurgence in trading activity highlights the renewed confidence in the crypto market and further underscores Bybit's ability to thrive in a dynamic and evolving industry.

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institution at Bybit, remarked, "Bybit's success in expanding its market share amidst crypto market volatility positions the exchange as a reliable and trusted platform for institutional clients worldwide. With a commitment to collaboration and partnerships, Bybit is well positioned to offer a dynamic trading environment for both market makers and market takers, fostering mainstream adoption and contributing to the long-term stability of the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

This remarkable success can be directly attributed to the launch of innovative solutions like theUnified Trading Account and Exchange Broker Program, providing unparalleled liquidity flexibility and advanced tools that propel client success.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337808/20240209_095619.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4537039/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-market-share-eightfolded-amidst-record-breaking-1-34tn-total-spot-trading-market-size-302061347.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.