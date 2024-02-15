

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after official data showed a huge inventory increase, raising demand concerns.



Additionally, growth worries resurfaced as new data showed Britain's economy slipped into a recession during the latter part of 2023.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $81.58 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $76.56.



Data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday that crude inventories in the U.S. rose by 12 million barrels last week, nearly five times the expected increase.



A day earlier, industry data from the American Petroleum Institute also pointed to an outsized build in U.S. crude inventories.



While the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected subdued demand growth, OPEC's assessment is that oil demand will rise by 2.5 million bpd in 2024.



Meanwhile, data showed earlier today that the U.K. economy slipped into a recession in the fourth quarter -- bringing forward prospects of interest-rate cuts.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. gross domestic product declined 0.3 percent sequentially, following an unrevised 0.1 percent fall in the third quarter. Economists had forecast another 0.1 percent fall for the fourth quarter.



Compared to the last year, real GDP declined 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.



