DJ Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Feb-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 172.6815 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4481259 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198

ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 304070 EQS News ID: 1838229

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)