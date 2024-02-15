

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 15.02.2024 - 11.00 am



- GOLDMAN CUTS EUROPEAN ENERGY STOCKS TO 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES EUROPE CONSUMER STOCKS TO 'OVERWEIGHT'



- BERENBERG RAISES GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1820 (1650) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP RAISES KINGFISHER TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 258 (210) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES ALPHAWAVE SEMI TARGET TO 180 (150) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS KINGFISHER TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 210 (330) PENCE - RBC RAISES INTEGRAFIN TO 'OUTPERFORM' (SECTOR PERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 330 (280) PENCE



