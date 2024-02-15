

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Thursday and the dollar held steady as investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic data later in the day that might provide additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,996.62 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $2,008.10.



The dollar took a breather near a three-month high and bond yields eased after Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee cautioned market participants not to overreact to hot inflation data.



'Even if inflation comes in a bit higher for a few months...it would still be consistent with our path back to the 2 percent target,' Goolsbee said in prepared remarks at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, meanwhile, noted that it was too early to be assured price stability will be restored without a significant blow to jobs or economic growth.



In economic releases, U.S. retail sales data for January, weekly jobless claims data, import and export prices, industrial production for January, business inventories for December and the U.S. NAHB housing market index for February are slated for release in the New York session.



Data showed earlier today that the U.K. economy slipped into a recession in the fourth quarter -- bringing forward prospects of interest-rate cuts.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. gross domestic product declined 0.3 percent sequentially, following an unrevised 0.1 percent fall in the third quarter. Economists had forecast another 0.1 percent fall for the fourth quarter.



Compared to the last year, real GDP declined 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.



