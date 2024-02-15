

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased notably in December from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.6 billion in December from EUR 0.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 3.65 billion.



In November, there was a surplus of EUR 3.9 billion.



Exports fell 7.8 percent annually in December after a 4.2 percent decline in November. Outgoing flows to non-EU countries decreased by 7.0 percent, and those to EU countries dropped by 8.8 percent.



Data showed that imports plunged 17.6 percent annually in December, following an 8.7 percent fall in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rebounded 1.2 percent, while imports slid by 1.9 percent. As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 4.54 billion from EUR 2.96 billion in November.



During the whole year 2023, the overall trade balance of the country turned to a surplus of EUR 34.5 billion from a deficit of EUR 34 billion in 2022, as the energy shortfall reduced significantly.



