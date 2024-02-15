

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has asked the country to stand with him to make their voice heard in Congress to pass legislation to ban assault weapons.



'It is time to act. That's where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them,' he said in a statement issued after one person was killed and 21 others injured in indiscriminate shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City Wednesday.



Many of them are critically injured, according to reports.



Tens of thousands of revelers had rallied near Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.



Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.



The incident coincides with the sixth anniversary of the Parkland high school shooting, in which fourteen students and three staff members lost their lives.



Biden noted that the country had more mass shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year.



'The epidemic of gun violence is ripping apart families and communities every day. Some make the news. Much of it doesn't. But all of it is unacceptable. We have to decide who we are as a country. For me, we're a country where people should have the right to go to school, to go to church, to walk the street - and to attend a Super Bowl celebration - without fear of losing your life to gun violence,' the statement added.



