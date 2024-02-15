

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $31.60 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $41.49 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $274.34 million from $282.85 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $31.60 Mln. vs. $41.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $274.34 Mln vs. $282.85 Mln last year.



