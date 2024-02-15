

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased further in January to the lowest level in thirty-four months, the preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in January, much slower than the 6.2 percent increase in December.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since March 2021, when prices had risen 3.2 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.9 percent in December from 6.0 percent in the prior month.



Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 4.4 percent annually in January, and those for electricity, gas, and other fuels slid by 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in January after rising 0.1 percent a month ago.



