Canon Middle East: Canon showcases 'Effortless Video Solutions' fostering the seamless incorporation of professional Imaging Solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon engaged the global trade visitors by showcasing its solutions-based propositions at Integrated Systems Europe 2024 (ISE), the world's largest AV systems integration show at Fira Barcelona, Spain earlier this month.

Featuring an impressive lineup of PTZ cameras, controllers, large-sensor camcorders, VR/AR, and EOS R cameras, Canon demonstrated how its AV solutions are easy and intuitive to use in educational, virtual production, and corporate environments, such as video conferencing seminars and in-house studios.

Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East & Türkiye, commented: "Canon's return to ISE 2024 signifies a pivotal moment for us, as we showcased our latest advancements in professional imaging technology. This underscores our steadfast commitment addressing the dynamic needs of our valued regional customers, providing them with firsthand experiences of our latest innovations in this space. In an era where ease of use and reliability are paramount, our solutions distinguish themselves with user-friendly interfaces and seamless integration, supporting educational institutions, security, and corporate sectors. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we aim to further empower and facilitate insightful discussions on the latest industry trends, while also providing valuable networking opportunities that contribute to their success."

Corporate Multi-Cam

Canon presented its position on the convergence of broadcast and AV - providing solutions for live streaming during corporate productions such as keynote speeches.

Working with multiCAM Systems and Skaarhoj, Canon showcased two multi-cam setups, both entry-level and professional, highlighting the ability of its cameras to emphasize ease of use.

Virtual Reality for Education

In partnership with Canon Medical, Canon demonstrated how VR solutions could aid teaching in challenging to-replicate online situations. In this zone, the EOS R5 C and Dual Fisheye lens were used in a classroom environment to create immersive content for medical training.

Virtual Production

Featuring Brainstorm and Alfalite, Canon collated a mix of its imaging technology - utilizing both green screen and LED walls as a virtual backdrop - to show how both entry-level and high-end cameras can be used for scalable virtual production scenarios.

PTZ Wall

Canon created a "wall" of PTZ cameras to demonstrate how its tech can support the AV channel through its intelligent AF system for a broad range of productions - especially in higher education and corporate settings to improve hybrid working spaces.

Demonstrating Canon's industry-leading Auto Focus in the PTZ range - the renowned Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus features Canon's deep learning and intelligent tracking technology EOS iTR AF X, as well as powerful Hybrid Auto Focus systems that perform well even in low-light situations - offering a user-friendly solution. Alongside audio companies Sennheiser and Shure, Canon demonstrated how the PTZ camera range works seamlessly alongside an existing sound system to create an efficient automated meeting environment.

With an increased need for flexibility within higher education when it comes to communication between lecturers and their students, Canon also presented its Auto Tracking Application. Once integrated with the Canon Auto Tracking App, the PTZ cameras can automatically track presenters during university lectures or similar, meaning there is no need for a camera operator.

Automated Photography

With the growing need among many e-commerce and online retailers to take high-quality product photos in-house, Canon partnered with OrbitVu to showcase how its photography ecosystem can streamline the process.

