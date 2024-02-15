BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 14 February 2024 were:

633.95p Capital only

646.95p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 14th February 2024, the Company has 94,929,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 8,280,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.