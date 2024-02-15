Anzeige
WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277
Tradegate
15.02.24
13:08 Uhr
22,180 Euro
+0,960
+4,52 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2024 | 12:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Tietoevry (43/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Tietoevry
Corporation (Tietoevry) published on February 15, 2024 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Directors of Tietoevry has proposed that the Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM), expected to be held in June, 2024 resolves on a share
distribution of Tietoevry Banking Corporation (Tietoevry Banking) to Tietoevry
shareholders, whereby one (1) Tietoevry share will entitle their holder to
receive one (1) share in Tietoevry Banking. The planned effective date of the
share distribution is June 30, 2024. The anticipated first trading day for the
shares of Tietoevry Banking on Nasdaq Helsinki is July 1, 2024. The Ex-date is
yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share
distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in
Tietoevry (TIE1V3), according to one of the alternatives in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195830
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
