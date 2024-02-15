Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2024

-Total Revenues of $1.66 Billion in 2023; Net Sales of Proprietary Products Increased Approximately 18% Year-Over-Year -

-GAAP Net Income of $356 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share of $2.10 for 2023 -

-Company Expects to Generate 30% EBITDA Margin in 2024 -

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and provided financial expectations for 2024.

"We entered 2024 as a pure-play neuroscience company and are well positioned to deliver on our strategic priorities to drive growth of our proprietary commercial products, advance the clinical development of ALKS 2680 for the treatment of narcolepsy, and generate significant cash flow," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Our financial expectations for 2024 reflect our sharpened strategic focus and our work to position the business for sustained profitability and growth. As we look ahead, 2024 will be an important year as we focus on maintaining strong momentum in the launch of LYBALVI® and advancing and expanding our development pipeline. We look forward to sharing our progress."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

(In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Total Revenues $ 377.5 $ 304.7

$ 1,663.4 $ 1,111.8 Total Proprietary Net Sales $ 242.0 $ 216.1

$ 920.0 $ 777.6 VIVITROL® $ 102.4 $ 102.0

$ 400.4 $ 379.5 ARISTADA®i $ 83.4 $ 79.2

$ 327.7 $ 302.1 LYBALVI® $ 56.2 $ 34.9

$ 191.9 $ 96.0



Profitability

(In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 112.8 $ (28.3)

$ 355.8 $ (158.3) GAAP Net Income (Loss)

From Continuing Operations $ 160.6 $ 17.2

$ 519.2 $ (33.2) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 37.4 $ 24.2

$ 243.7 $ 57.9 Non-GAAP Net Income From

Continuing Operations $ 81.8 $ 67.4

$ 396.5 $ 174.9 EBITDA $ 32.3 $ (1.2)

$ 323.8 $ (84.0) EBITDA From Continuing

Operations $ 72.8 $ 34.6

$ 486.3 $ 50.6

Please refer to Note 2 below for details related to certain tax provisions recorded during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 which impacted GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income during the quarter.

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

- Revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 were $56.2 million and $191.9 million, respectively.

- Fourth quarter revenues and total prescriptions grew 61% and 65%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

ARISTADAi

- Revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 were $83.4 million and $327.7 million, respectively.

- Fourth quarter revenues and total prescriptions (on a months of therapy basis) grew 5% and 4%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

VIVITROL

- Revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 were $102.4 million and $400.4 million, respectively.

Manufacturing & Royalties

- Royalty revenues from INVEGA SUSTENNA®/XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 were $75.2 million and $486.1 million, respectively. 2023 royalty revenues included $195.4 million of back royalties and associated interest related to U.S. net sales of these products in 2022, following favorable resolution of the arbitration proceedings related to these products in the second quarter of 2023.

- VUMERITY® revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 were $33.6 million and $129.3 million, respectively.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,















2023 2022 2023 2022 R&D Expense -

Continuing Operations $ 73.9 $ 73.0 $ 270.8 $ 272.7 R&D Expense -

Discontinued Operations $ 21.5 $ 31.6 $ 116.2 $ 121.1 SG&A Expense -

Continuing Operations $ 169.8 $ 152.9 $ 689.8 $ 590.8 SG&A Expense -

Discontinued Operations $ 19.4 $ 4.7 $ 48.6 $ 15.0

Year-over-year increase in SG&A expense related to continuing operations was driven primarily by investment in the LYBALVI direct-to-consumer advertising campaign and certain one-time expenses related to the successful resolution of legal proceedings including the Janssen arbitration and VIVITROL patent litigation.

Balance Sheet

At Dec. 31, 2023, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $813.4 million, compared to $740.1 million at Dec. 31, 2022. The company's total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2023 was $290.7 million.

Share Repurchase Program

On Feb. 15, 2024, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $400 million of the company's ordinary shares (exclusive of any fees, commissions or other expenses related to such repurchases). The program does not have an expiration date and can be discontinued at any time. Please refer to Note 3 below for further details.

Financial Expectations for 2024

All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions

2024

Expectations





Total Revenues a

$1,500 - $1,600 VIVITROL Net Sales

$410 - $430 ARISTADAi Net Sales

$340 - $360 LYBALVI Net Sales

$275 - $295 Cost of Goods Sold

$230 - $250 R&D Expenses

$225 - $255 SG&A Expenses

$625 - $655 GAAP Net Income b

$350 - $390 Non-GAAP Net Income b

$465 - $505 EBITDA

$445 - $485 Effective Tax Rate

~17%



a Expected Total Revenues reflect expiration of the U.S. royalty related to INVEGA SUSTENNA in August 2024. b Expected 2024 weighted average basic share count of approximately 169.0 million shares outstanding and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 173.0 million shares outstanding.

Recent Events

- In November 2023, the company completed the separation of its oncology business into Mural Oncology plc, a new, independent, publicly-traded company.

- In December 2023, the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its development and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland to Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the agreement, upon closing of the transaction, Alkermes will be entitled to a one-time cash payment of $92.5 million for the facility and related assets, subject to customary adjustments in accordance with the agreement. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2024, subject to certain closing conditions.

- In January 2024, the company announced topline results from a phase 3, open-label extension study assessing the long-term safety, tolerability and durability of treatment effect of LYBALVI in patients with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder for up to four years of treatment, following treatment received in prior LYBALVI studies.

- In January 2024, the company announced that it had completed the narcolepsy type 1 cohort in its phase 1b study of ALKS 2680, the company's novel, investigational orexin 2 receptor agonist in development for the treatment of narcolepsy. The data supported dose selection of 4 mg, 6 mg, and 8 mg once daily for the planned phase 2 study in narcolepsy type 1, which the company plans to initiate in the first half of 2024.

Notes and Explanations

1. The company determined that upon the separation of its oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying consolidated financial statements for all periods presented have been updated to present the assets and liabilities associated with the oncology business as discontinued operations on the consolidated balance sheets, and the results of all discontinued operations reported as a separate component of loss in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

2. During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, the company recorded a $102.2 million net tax benefit from continuing operations and an income tax provision of $6.9 million from discontinued operations driven by a $161.0 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance against certain Irish deferred tax assets, partially offset by

(i) an income tax expense related to a reduced foreign derived intangible income deduction following the publication of new guidance on the application of Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and

(ii) a one-time charge related to the transfer of certain intellectual property in connection with the separation of the company's oncology business.

The tax benefit related to the release of the valuation allowance was excluded from non-GAAP net income due to the one-time nature of the benefit.

3. Under the share repurchase program, the company may repurchase ordinary shares of the company from time to time in an aggregate amount of up to $400 million (exclusive of any fees, commissions or other expenses related to such repurchases), subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases, conducted through Rule 10b5-1 plans or 10b-18 plans pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or through other mechanisms permitted by the company's constitution.

(tables follow)

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 241,972

$ 216,117 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

135,500

88,546 Research and development revenue

3

11 Total Revenues

377,475

304,674 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

70,126

53,954 Research and development

73,933

73,011 Selling, general and administrative

169,789

152,852 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8,996

9,165 Total Expenses

322,844

288,982 Operating Income

54,631

15,692 Other Income (Expense), net:







Interest income

9,749

3,921 Interest expense

(6,054)

(4,769) Other expense, net

(10)

(258) Total Other Income (Expense), net

3,685

(1,106) Income Before Income Taxes

58,316

14,586 Income Tax Benefit

(102,236)

(2,589) Net Income From Continuing Operations

160,552

17,175 Loss from Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

$ (47,773)

$ (45,429) Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$ 112,779

$ (28,254)









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 0.96

$ 0.10 From discontinued operations

$ (0.29)

$ (0.28) Earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.68

$ (0.17)









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 0.94

$ 0.10 From discontinued operations

$ (0.28)

$ (0.27) Earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.66

$ (0.17)









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP

166,898

164,336 Diluted - GAAP and Non-GAAP

170,138

169,304









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 160,552

$ 17,175 Adjustments:







Depreciation expense

9,225

10,013 Amortization expense

8,996

9,165 Interest income

(9,749)

(3,921) Interest expense

6,054

4,769 Income tax (benefit) provision

(102,236)

(2,589) EBITDA from Continuing Operations

72,842

34,612 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(40,537)

(35,777) EBITDA

$ 32,305

$ (1,165)









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 160,552

$ 17,175 Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

22,776

24,692 Depreciation expense

9,225

10,013 Amortization expense

8,996

9,165 Separation expense

19,084

1,355 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

22,011

4,847 Deferred tax valuation release

(160,953)

- Non-cash net interest expense

115

116 Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

81,806

67,363 Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(44,383)

(43,142) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 37,423

$ 24,221









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.48

$ 0.40 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.26)

$ (0.25) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.22

$ 0.14









Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Year Ended

Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 919,998

$ 777,552 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

743,388

331,983 License revenue

-

2,000 Research and development revenue

19

260 Total Revenues

1,663,405

1,111,795 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

253,037

218,068 Research and development

270,806

272,702 Selling, general and administrative

689,751

590,751 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

35,689

36,363 Total Expenses

1,249,283

1,117,884 Operating Income (Loss)

414,122

(6,089) Other Income (Expense), net:







Interest income

30,854

7,629 Interest expense

(23,032)

(13,040) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

-

(21,750) Other (expense) income, net

(425)

2,122 Total Other Income (Expense), net

7,397

(25,039) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

421,519

(31,128) Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

(97,638)

2,024 Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations

519,157

(33,152) Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

(163,400)

(125,115) Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$ 355,757

$ (158,267)









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 3.12

$ (0.20) From discontinued operations

$ (0.98)

$ (0.76) Earnings (loss) per share

$ 2.14

$ (0.97)









GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 3.06

$ (0.20) From discontinued operations

$ (0.96)

$ (0.76) Earnings (loss) per share

$ 2.10

$ (0.97)









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic - GAAP and Non-GAAP

166,223

163,742 Diluted - GAAP

169,730

163,742 Diluted - Non-GAAP

169,730

168,362









An itemized reconciliation between net income (loss) from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as follows: Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 519,157

$ (33,152) Adjustments:







Depreciation expense

36,921

39,959 Amortization expense

35,689

36,363 Interest income

(30,854)

(7,629) Interest expense

23,032

13,040 Income tax (benefit) provision

(97,638)

2,024 EBITDA from Continuing Operations

486,307

50,605 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

(162,484)

(134,637) EBITDA

$ 323,823

$ (84,032)









An itemized reconciliation between net income (loss) from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 519,157

$ (33,152) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

92,719

87,676 Depreciation expense

36,921

39,959 Amortization expense

35,689

36,363 Separation expense

38,364

1,355 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

25,343

2,254 Final award in the Janssen arbitration (2022 back royalties and interest)

(197,092)

- Deferred tax valuation release

(160,953)

- Restructuring

5,938

- Non-cash net interest expense

461

466 Reduction in the fair value of contingent consideration and other related assets

-

24,032 Legal settlement

-

15,905 Non-GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations

396,547

174,858 Non-GAAP Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

(152,894)

(116,999) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 243,653

$ 57,859









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 2.34

$ 1.04 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.90)

$ (0.69) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.44

$ 0.34

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 813,378

$ 740,075 Receivables

332,477

287,967 Inventory

186,406

181,418 Contract assets

706

8,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

98,166

41,203 Property, plant and equipment, net

226,943

222,919 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

85,018

120,707 Assets held for sale

94,260

93,871 Assets from discontinued operations

-

40,087 Other assets

298,869

226,802 Total Assets

$ 2,136,223

$ 1,963,978 Long-term debt - current portion

$ 3,000

$ 3,000 Other current liabilities

512,678

488,898 Long-term debt

287,730

290,270 Liabilities from discontinued operations

4,542

19,386 Other long-term liabilities

125,587

118,671 Total shareholders' equity

1,202,686

1,043,753 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,136,223

$ 1,959,436









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

166,980

164,377









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in

Alkermes plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which the company intends to file in February 2024.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Amounts included in Discontinued Operations

























Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023 Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$ 11

$ 11

$ 11

$ 6

$ 39 Research and development

29,867

32,563

32,262

21,485

116,177 Selling, general and administrative

6,644

9,502

13,073

19,368

48,587 Income tax (benefit) provision

(6,727)

(40)

(1,550)

6,914

(1,403) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 29,795

$ 42,036

$ 43,796

$ 47,773

$ 163,400





































































Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022 Cost of goods manufactured and sold

$ 10

$ 10

$ 10

$ 10

$ 40 Research and development

29,161

27,475

32,929

31,575

121,140 Selling, general and administrative

3,201

3,488

3,618

4,689

14,996 Income tax (benefit) provision

(22,883)

1,374

1,293

9,155

(11,061) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 9,489

$ 32,347

$ 37,850

$ 45,429

$ 125,115

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Revenues for Calendar Year 2023 and 2022

























Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023 Revenues:



















VIVITROL

$ 96,659

$ 102,070

$ 99,305

$ 102,385

$ 400,419 ARISTADA

80,077

82,410

81,834

83,369

327,690 LYBALVI

37,991

46,997

50,683

56,218

191,889 Total Proprietary Sales

214,727

231,477

231,822

241,972

919,998





















PARTNERED LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTICS (1)

24,543

326,380

90,993

81,461

523,377 VUMERITY

28,874

32,295

34,561

33,596

129,326 Key Commercial Product Revenues

268,144

590,152

357,376

357,029

1,572,701





















Legacy Product Revenues

19,445

27,238

23,559

20,443

90,685 Research and Development Revenues

6

7

3

3

19 Total Revenues

$ 287,595

$ 617,397

$ 380,938

$ 377,475

$ 1,663,405





































































Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022 Revenues:



















VIVITROL

$ 84,854

$ 96,105

$ 96,534

$ 101,985

$ 379,478 ARISTADA

72,485

74,622

75,719

79,226

302,052 LYBALVI

13,929

20,060

27,127

34,906

96,022 Total Proprietary Sales

171,268

190,787

199,380

216,117

777,552





















PARTNERED LONG-ACTING ANTIPSYCHOTICS (1)

54,480

37,039

36,965

37,085

165,569 VUMERITY

30,595

26,170

26,250

32,481

115,496 Key Commercial Product Revenues

256,343

253,996

262,595

285,683

1,058,617





















Legacy Product Revenues

20,095

22,117

(10,274)

18,980

50,918 License Revenue

2,000 ' -

-

-

2,000 Research and Development Revenues

107

106

36

11

260 Total Revenues

$ 278,545

$ 276,219

$ 252,357

$ 304,674

$ 1,111,795



(1) - Includes RISPERDAL CONSTA, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA and INVEGA HAFYERA/BYANNLI.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries 2024 Guidance - GAAP to EBITDA





An itemized reconciliation between projected net income on a GAAP basis and EBITDA is as

follows:





(In millions, except per share data)

Amount Projected Net Income - GAAP

$ 370.0 Adjustments:



Net interest income

(16.0) Depreciation expense

35.0 Amortization expense

1.0 Provision for income taxes

75.0 Projected EBITDA

$ 465.0





Projected Net Income on a GAAP basis and Projected EBITDA reflect mid-points within ranges

of estimated guidance.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries 2024 Guidance - GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments













An itemized reconciliation between projected earnings per share on a GAAP basis and projected earnings per share on a non-

GAAP basis is as follows:













(In millions, except per share data)

Amount

Shares

Earnings Per

Share Projected Net Income - GAAP

$ 370.0

173.0

$ 2.14 Adjustments:











Share-based compensation expense

86.0







Depreciation expense

35.0







Amortization expense

1.0







Non-cash net interest expense

0.5







Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(7.5)







Projected Net Income - Non-GAAP

$ 485.0

173.0

$ 2.80













Projected GAAP and non-GAAP measures reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.

