15.02.2024 | 13:10
Anaqua Launches AnaquaGov Providing Enhanced Security and Controls for Managing Highly Sensitive IP Data

New, secure U.S. environment launches with NIST SP 800-171 assessment in anticipation of future CMMC certification

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property, providing U.S. defense contractors and all other clients handling U.S. CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information) with a specialized environment to manage their highly sensitive IP data.

In making the announcement, Anaqua confirmed that the AnaquaGov enclave fully meets NIST SP 800-171 compliance requirements-the strict standards set by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology for safeguarding sensitive information on federal contractors' IT systems and networks. This follows a review and validation of AnaquaGov by Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading CMMC third-party assessment organization (C3PAO). For this offering, Anaqua operates the AQX® IP Management System in the AnaquaGov enclave.

The development marks a significant step forward in Anaqua's objective for AnaquaGov to obtain Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification(CMMC)-the new standard designed to improve the cybersecurity readiness of businesses that work with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-once the standard is finalized, and certifications are generally available.

Anaqua CEOBob Romeo said: "At Anaqua, we pride ourselves on the security of our IP platform and the integrity of our data management, and we are delighted to have that further validated by Schellman. AnaquaGov represents another layer of security for our clients managing the most sensitive U.S. data and complements our ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications and global security programs. Through AnaquaGov, we now support client entities in managing their IP portfolios to the levels of security required by DoD. We are looking forward to CMMC certifications being available in the near future and we are ready."

Anaqua CIO Erik Bailey further explained: "Many companies today that manage Controlled Unclassified Information-frequently under export control regulations-simply do not have access to a secure platform to perform their duties in a compliant manner. Through AQX hosted within the AnaquaGov enclave, we provide a comprehensive solution to entities that have, or suspect they have, CUI. These clients can carry out their responsibilities, securely, in an environment that has been independently assessed against stringent NIST controls and that is aligned with upcoming CMMC requirements."

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com


