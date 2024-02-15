HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. ("Corebridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRBG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, said, "Corebridge reported full year adjusted after-tax operating income of $2.6 billion, a 12% increase, executing on our strategic and operational priorities while capitalizing on market opportunities. We increased annual sales across our diversified portfolio of spread-based products by 60% and total company premiums and deposits by 26% year over year. We also grew general account assets by 5% to $220 billion, and improved base spread income by 30% in 2023, contributing to healthy margins across our high-quality businesses.

"Corebridge maintains a robust financial position and continues to generate consistent cash flows, supporting a strong balance sheet and meaningful capital return. Over the last five years, our insurance companies have distributed over $2 billion per year while maintaining a Life Fleet RBC Ratio over 400%, demonstrating the resilience of our business franchise through market cycles. Additionally, we returned $2.2 billion of capital to shareholders in 2023 with $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter alone.

"Corebridge is positioned for continued success in 2024, supported by our diversified business model, broad distribution platform, disciplined risk management, strategic investment partnerships and financial flexibility. We remain focused on creating long-term value for shareholders, evidenced by the announced sales of our international operations, and are confident in our ability to deliver attractive levels of capital return. We will continue to look across our portfolio to allocate resources where the available risk-adjusted returns are highest and where customer needs are greatest."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (1,309 ) $ (207 ) $ 1,104 $ 8,159 Income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders $ (2.07 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 1.71 $ 12.60 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 633.0 648.7 645.2 647.4 Adjusted after-tax operating income $ 661 $ 610 $ 2,647 $ 2,371 Operating EPS $ 1.04 $ 0.93 $ 4.10 $ 3.66 Weighted average shares outstanding - operating 635.3 653.1 645.2 647.4 Book value per common share $ 18.93 $ 14.54 $ 18.93 $ 14.54 Adjusted book value per common share1 $ 36.82 $ 36.34 $ 36.82 $ 36.34 Total common shares outstanding 621.7 645.0 621.7 645.0 Pre-tax income (loss) $ (1,763 ) $ (307 ) $ 940 $ 10,491 Adjusted pre-tax operating income1 $ 820 $ 704 $ 3,193 $ 2,854 Premiums and deposits $ 10,472 $ 8,694 $ 39,887 $ 31,623 Net investment income $ 3,012 $ 2,555 $ 11,078 $ 9,576 Net investment income (APTOI basis)1 $ 2,568 $ 2,307 $ 9,839 $ 8,758 Base portfolio income2 - insurance operating businesses $ 2,564 $ 2,200 $ 9,607 $ 7,884 Variable investment income2 - insurance operating businesses $ 4 $ 23 $ 165 $ 442 Corporate and other3 $ - $ 84 $ 67 $ 432 Return on average equity (52.0 %) (9.2 %) 10.7 % 52.6 % Adjusted return on average equity1 11.2 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 10.4 %

Fourth Quarter

Net loss was $1.3 billion, compared to $207 million in the prior year quarter. The change largely was driven by realized losses recorded for the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative, partially offset by higher net investment income.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") was $820 million, a 16% increase over the prior year quarter due to higher net investment income, partially offset by lower variable investment income. Excluding variable investment income, APTOI grew 20% over the same period, primarily the result of higher base spread income and expense efficiencies, partially offset by lower underwriting margin.

Premiums and deposits were $10.5 billion, a 20% increase over the prior year quarter. Excluding transactional activity (i.e., pension risk transfer, guaranteed investment contracts and Group Retirement plan acquisitions), premiums and deposits grew 21% over the same period. These results mainly reflect higher fixed annuity and fixed index annuity deposits, partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits in Individual Retirement and Group Retirement.

Net investment income was $3.0 billion, an 18% increase over the prior year quarter, and net investment income on an APTOI basis was $2.6 billion, an 11% increase over the same period. This improvement was due in large part to higher base portfolio income, which grew $364 million, or 17%, over the prior year quarter. This increase in net investment income was partially offset by variable investment income which declined $19 million, or 83%, over the same period.

Full Year

Net income was $1.1 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the prior year. The change largely was driven by realized losses recorded for the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative, partially offset by higher net investment income and changes in the fair value of market risk benefits.

APTOI was $3.2 billion, a 12% increase over the prior year due to higher net investment income, partially offset by lower variable investment income. Excluding variable investment income, APTOI grew 26% over the same period, the result of higher base spread income and expense efficiencies, partially offset by lower fee income and higher interest expense on financial debt arising from the Company's new capital structure.

Premiums and deposits were $39.9 billion, a 26% increase over the prior year. Excluding transactional activity, premiums and deposits grew 14% over the same period. These results mainly reflect higher fixed annuity and fixed index annuity deposits, partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits in Individual Retirement and Group Retirement.

Net investment income was $11.1 billion, a 16% increase over the prior year, and net investment income on an APTOI basis was $9.8 billion, a 12% increase over the same period. This improvement was due in large part to higher base portfolio income, which grew $1.7 billion, or 22%, over the prior year. This increase in net investment income was partially offset by variable investment income which declined $277 million, or 63%, over the same period.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY HIGHLIGHTS

Holding company liquidity of $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, exceeding the next 12-month needs

Financial leverage ratio of 28.3%

Life Fleet RBC Ratio remains above 400%

Returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter comprised of $252 million of share repurchases, $145 million of dividends and a $731 million special dividend

Returned $2.2 billion to shareholders in 2023 comprised of $498 million of share repurchases, $589 million of dividends and $1.1 billion in special dividends

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock on February 14, 2024, payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024

BUSINESS RESULTS

Individual Retirement Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Premiums and deposits $ 5,282 $ 3,827 Spread income $ 715 $ 574 Base spread income $ 704 $ 552 Variable investment income $ 11 $ 22 Fee income2 $ 288 $ 283 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 628 $ 465

Premiums and deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 38%, over the prior year quarter driven by growth of fixed annuity and fixed index annuity deposits, partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits. Net flows increased $562 million, or 268%, over the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily from strong fixed annuity flows

Base net investment spread 2 of 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023 expanded 37 basis points over the prior year quarter and 4 basis points over the sequential quarter

of 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023 expanded 37 basis points over the prior year quarter and 4 basis points over the sequential quarter APTOI increased $163 million, or 35%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher base spread income and reduced expenses

Group Retirement Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Premiums and deposits $ 2,083 $ 2,243 Spread income $ 193 $ 210 Base spread income $ 189 $ 209 Variable investment income $ 4 $ 1 Fee income $ 181 $ 169 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 179 $ 172

Premiums and deposits decreased $160 million, or 7%, from the prior year quarter due to lower plan acquisitions and out-of-plan variable annuity deposits, partially offset by higher out-of-plan fixed annuity and fixed index annuity deposits

Base net investment spread of 1.44% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compressed 15 basis points from the prior year quarter and 8 basis points from the sequential quarter

APTOI increased $7 million, or 4%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher fee income and reduced expenses, partially offset by lower base spread income

Life Insurance Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Premiums and deposits $ 1,103 $ 1,073 Underwriting margin2 $ 341 $ 430 Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income $ 343 $ 425 Variable investment income $ (2 ) $ 5 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 79 $ 142

APTOI decreased $63 million, or 44%, primarily due to unfavorable Universal Life mortality arising from a higher frequency of smaller claims as well as net non-recurring items which favorably impacted results in the prior year quarter

Universal Life full year mortality experience was in line with expectations

Sale of Laya Healthcare closed on October 31, 2023 for gross proceeds of $731 million

Institutional Markets Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Premiums and deposits $ 2,004 $ 1,551 Spread income $ 86 $ 51 Base spread income $ 94 $ 57 Variable investment income $ (8 ) $ (6 ) Fee income $ 16 $ 16 Underwriting margin $ 20 $ 17 Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income $ 21 $ 17 Variable investment income $ (1 ) $ - Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 93 $ 60

Premiums and deposits increased $453 million, or 29%, over the prior year quarter driven by higher pension risk transfer transactions, which were $1.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022

APTOI increased $33 million, or 55%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher base spread income

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Corporate expenses $ (36 ) $ (46 ) Interest on financial debt $ (107 ) $ (103 ) Asset management $ - $ 15 Consolidated investment entities $ (2 ) $ 2 Other $ (14 ) $ (3 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (159 ) $ (135 )

APTOI decreased $24 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to non-recurring gains on the sale of legacy investments which favorably impacted results in 4Q22, partially offset by lower expenses in 4Q23

1 This release refers to financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 This release refers to key operating metrics and key terms. Information about these metrics and terms can be found in "Key Operating Metrics and Key Terms" below 3 Includes consolidations and eliminations

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this release, we present our financial condition and results of operations in the way we believe will be most meaningful and representative of our business results. Some of the measurements we use are "non-GAAP financial measures'' under SEC rules and regulations. We believe presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures allows for a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. These measures should be considered supplementary to our results of operations and financial condition that are presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") is derived by excluding the items set forth below from income from operations before income tax. These items generally fall into one or more of the following broad categories: legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; adjustments to enhance transparency to the underlying economics of transactions; and recording adjustments to APTOI that we believe to be common in our industry. We believe the adjustments to pre-tax income are useful for gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations.

APTOI excludes the impact of the following items:

FORTITUDE RE RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:

The modco reinsurance agreements with Fortitude Re transfer the economics of the invested assets supporting the reinsurance agreements to Fortitude Re. Accordingly, the net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets and the net realized gains (losses) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets are excluded from APTOI. Similarly, changes in the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative are also excluded from APTOI.

The ongoing results associated with the reinsurance agreement with Fortitude Re have been excluded from APTOI as these are not indicative of our ongoing business operations.

INVESTMENT RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:

APTOI excludes "Net realized gains (losses)", except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments. Net realized gains (losses), except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, are excluded as the timing of sales on invested assets or changes in allowances depend largely on market credit cycles and can vary considerably across periods. In addition, changes in interest rates may create opportunistic scenarios to buy or sell invested assets. Our derivative results, including those used to economically hedge insurance liabilities or are recognized as embedded derivatives at fair value are also included in Net realized gains (losses) and are similarly excluded from APTOI except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedges or for asset replication. Earned income on such economic hedges is reclassified from Net realized gains and losses to specific APTOI line items based on the economic risk being hedged (e.g., Net investment income and Interest credited to policyholder account balances).

MARKET RISK BENEFIT ADJUSTMENTS ("MRBs"):

Certain of our variable annuity, fixed annuity and fixed index annuity contracts contain guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits ("GMWBs") and/or guaranteed minimum death benefits ("GMDBs") which are accounted for as MRBs. Changes in the fair value of these MRBs (excluding changes related to our own credit risk), including certain rider fees attributed to the MRBs, along with changes in the fair value of derivatives used to hedge MRBs are recorded through "Change in the fair value of MRBs, net" and are excluded from APTOI.

Changes in the fair value of securities used to economically hedge MRBs are excluded from APTOI.

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

Other adjustments represent all other adjustments that are excluded from APTOI and includes the net pre-tax operating income (losses) from noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment entities. The excluded adjustments include, as applicable:

restructuring and other costs related to initiatives designed to reduce operating expenses, improve efficiency and simplify our organization;

non-recurring costs associated with the implementation of non-ordinary course legal or regulatory changes or changes to accounting principles;

separation costs;

non-operating litigation reserves and settlements;

loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, if any;

losses from the impairment of goodwill, if any; and

income and loss from divested or run-off business, if any.

Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to our common shareholders ("Adjusted After-tax Operating Income" or "AATOI") is derived by excluding the tax effected APTOI adjustments described above, as well as the following tax items from net income attributable to us:

reclassifications of disproportionate tax effects from AOCI, changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax items related to legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; and

deferred income tax valuation allowance releases and charges.

Adjusted Book Value is derived by excluding AOCI, adjusted for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets. We believe this measure is useful to investors as it eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded through OCI. It also eliminates asymmetrical impacts where our own credit non-performance risk is recorded through OCI. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.

Adjusted Book Value per Common Share is computed as adjusted book value divided by total common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Return on Average Equity ("Adjusted ROAE") is derived by dividing AATOI by average Adjusted Book Value and is used by management to evaluate our recurring profitability and evaluate trends in our business. We believe this measure is useful to investors as it eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded through OCI. It also eliminates asymmetrical impacts where our own credit non-performance risk is recorded through OCI. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.

Adjusted revenues exclude Net realized gains (losses) except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, income from non-operating litigation settlements (included in Other income for GAAP purposes) and changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (included in Net investment income for GAAP purposes).

Net investment income (APTOI basis) is the sum of base portfolio income and variable investment income.

Normalized distributions are defined as dividends paid by the Life Fleet subsidiaries as well as the international insurance subsidiaries, less non-recurring dividends, plus dividend capacity that would have been available to Corebridge absent strategies that resulted in utilization of tax attributes. We believe that presenting normalized distributions is useful in understanding a significant component of our liquidity as a stand-alone company.

Operating Earnings per Common Share ("Operating EPS") is derived by dividing AATOI by weighted average diluted shares.

Premiums and deposits is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes direct and assumed premiums received and earned on traditional life insurance policies and life-contingent payout annuities, as well as deposits received on universal life insurance, investment-type annuity contracts and GICs. We believe the measure of premiums and deposits is useful in understanding customer demand for our products, evolving product trends and our sales performance period over period.

Assets Under Management and Administration

Assets Under Management ("AUM") include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products.

include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products. Assets Under Administration ("AUA") include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of Stable Value Wrap ("SVW") contracts.

include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of Stable Value Wrap ("SVW") contracts. Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") is the cumulative amount of AUM and AUA.

KEY OPERATING METRICS AND KEY TERMS

Base net investment spread means base yield less cost of funds, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.

Base spread income means base portfolio income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.

Base yield means the returns from base portfolio income including accretion and impacts from holding cash and short-term investments.

Cost of funds means the interest credited to policyholders excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.

Fee and Spread Income and Underwriting Margin

Fee income is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its SVW products generate fee income.

is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its SVW products generate fee income. Spread income is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its structured settlements, PRT and GIC products generate spread income, which includes premiums, net investment income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.

is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its structured settlements, PRT and GIC products generate spread income, which includes premiums, net investment income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update. Underwriting margin for our Life Insurance segment includes premiums, policy fees, other income, net investment income, less interest credited to policyholder account balances and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update. For our Institutional Markets segment, its Corporate Markets products generate underwriting margin, which includes premiums, net investment income, policy and advisory fee income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.

Financial leverage ratio means the ratio of financial debt to the sum of financial debt plus Adjusted Book Value plus non-redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Life Fleet RBC Ratio

Life Fleet means American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC").

means American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC"). Life Fleet RBC Ratio is the risk-based capital ("RBC") ratio for the Life Fleet. RBC ratios are quoted using the Company Action Level.

Net Investment Income

Base portfolio income includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges.

includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges. Variable investment income includes call and tender income, commercial mortgage loan prepayments, changes in market value of investments accounted for under the fair value option, interest received on defaulted investments (other than foreclosed real estate), income from alternative investments, affordable housing investments and other miscellaneous investment income, including income of certain partnership entities that are required to be consolidated. Alternative investments include private equity funds which are generally reported on a one-quarter lag.

RECONCILIATIONS

The following tables present a reconciliation of pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge to adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax income/net income, including noncontrolling interests $ (1,763 ) $ (432 ) $ - $ (1,331 ) $ (307 ) $ (139 ) $ - $ (168 ) Noncontrolling interests - - 22 22 - - (39 ) (39 ) Pre-tax income/net income attributable to Corebridge (1,763 ) (432 ) 22 (1,309 ) (307 ) (139 ) (39 ) (207 ) Fortitude Re related items Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (471 ) (91 ) - (380 ) (274 ) (57 ) - (217 ) Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (114 ) (27 ) - (87 ) 125 26 - 99 Net realized losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative 1,911 408 - 1,503 347 69 - 278 Subtotal Fortitude Re related items 1,326 290 - 1,036 198 38 - 160 Other reconciling Items: Reclassification of disproportionate tax effects from AOCI and other tax adjustments - 15 - (15 ) - 5 - (5 ) Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges - (17 ) - 17 - (6 ) - 6 Change in fair value of market risk benefits, net 478 101 - 377 (245 ) (50 ) - (195 ) Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits 5 1 - 4 (1 ) - - (1 ) Changes in benefit reserves related to net realized gains (losses) - - - - (4 ) (1 ) - (3 ) Net realized (gains) losses(1) 1,253 268 - 985 1,019 214 - 805 Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements - - - - - - - - Separation costs 59 12 - 47 54 26 - 28 Restructuring and other costs 60 12 - 48 22 5 - 17 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes 1 - - 1 7 2 - 5 Net (gain) loss on divestiture (621 ) (91 ) - (530 ) - - - - Pension expense - non operating - - - - - - - - Noncontrolling interests 22 - (22 ) - (39 ) - 39 - Subtotal: Non-Fortitude Re reconciling items 1,257 301 (22 ) 934 813 195 39 657 Total adjustments 2,583 591 (22 ) 1,970 1,011 233 39 817 Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/Adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ 820 $ 159 $ - $ 661 $ 704 $ 94 $ - $ 610

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax income/net income, including noncontrolling interests $ 940 $ (96 ) $ - $ 1,036 $ 10,491 $ 2,012 $ - $ 8,479 Noncontrolling interests - - 68 68 - - (320 ) (320 ) Pre-tax income/net income attributable to Corebridge 940 (96 ) 68 1,104 10,491 2,012 (320 ) 8,159 Fortitude Re related items Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (1,368 ) (291 ) - (1,077 ) (891 ) (187 ) - (704 ) Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets 224 48 - 176 397 83 - 314 Net realized losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative 1,734 369 - 1,365 (6,347 ) (1,370 ) - (4,977 ) Subtotal Fortitude Re related items 590 126 - 464 (6,841 ) (1,474 ) - (5,367 ) Other reconciling Items: Reclassification of disproportionate tax effects from AOCI and other tax adjustments - 89 - (89 ) - 95 - (95 ) Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges - (11 ) - 11 - (157 ) - 157 Change in fair value of market risk benefits, net (6 ) (1 ) - (5 ) (958 ) (199 ) - (759 ) Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits 16 3 - 13 (30 ) (6 ) - (24 ) Changes in benefit reserves related to net realized gains (losses) (6 ) (1 ) - (5 ) (15 ) (3 ) - (12 ) Net realized (gains) losses(1) 1,792 381 - 1,411 211 44 - 167 Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements - - - - (25 ) (5 ) - (20 ) Separation costs 245 51 - 194 180 142 - 38 Restructuring and other costs 197 41 - 156 147 31 - 116 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes 18 4 - 14 12 3 - 9 Net (gain) loss on divestiture (676 ) (43 ) - (633 ) 1 - - 1 Pension expense - non operating 15 3 - 12 1 - - 1 Noncontrolling interests 68 - (68 ) - (320 ) - 320 - Subtotal: Non-Fortitude Re reconciling items 1,663 516 (68 ) 1,079 (796 ) (55 ) 320 (421 ) Total adjustments 2,253 642 (68 ) 1,543 (7,637 ) (1,529 ) 320 (5,788 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/Adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ 3,193 $ 546 $ - $ 2,647 $ 2,854 $ 483 $ - $ 2,371

(1) Includes all net realized gains and losses except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedging or for asset replication. Additionally, gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments are also excluded from this adjustment

The following table presents Corebridge's adjusted pre-tax operating income by segment:

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Premiums $ 40 $ 4 $ 459 $ 1,921 $ 19 $ - $ 2,443 Policy fees 180 102 371 50 - - 703 Net investment income 1,316 488 325 439 7 (7 ) 2,568 Net realized gains (losses)(1) - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) Advisory fee and other income 108 79 9 1 14 - 211 Total adjusted revenues 1,644 673 1,164 2,411 38 (7 ) 5,923 Policyholder benefits 39 4 736 2,110 - - 2,889 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 615 299 87 179 - - 1,180 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 147 20 90 3 - - 260 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 85 34 28 5 1 - 153 Advisory fee expenses 36 31 - - - - 67 General operating expenses 94 106 144 21 78 - 443 Interest expense - - - - 136 (3 ) 133 Total benefits and expenses 1,016 494 1,085 2,318 215 (3 ) 5,125 Noncontrolling interests - - - - 22 - 22 Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 628 $ 179 $ 79 $ 93 $ (155 ) $ (4 ) $ 820

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Premiums $ 63 $ 3 $ 582 $ 1,375 $ 20 $ - $ 2,043 Policy fees 178 96 397 49 - - 720 Net investment income 1,064 494 376 289 112 (28 ) 2,307 Net realized gains (losses)(1) - - - - 27 - 27 Advisory fee and other income 105 73 27 1 20 - 226 Total adjusted revenues 1,410 666 1,382 1,714 179 (28 ) 5,323 Policyholder benefits 73 7 866 1,524 - - 2,470 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 504 288 86 105 - - 983 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 139 21 100 2 - - 262 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 86 34 10 5 - - 135 Advisory fee expenses 35 29 1 - - - 65 General operating expenses 108 115 177 18 87 (4 ) 501 Interest expense - - - - 186 (22 ) 164 Total benefits and expenses 945 494 1,240 1,654 273 (26 ) 4,580 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (39 ) - (39 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 465 $ 172 $ 142 $ 60 $ (133 ) $ (2 ) $ 704

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Premiums $ 213 $ 20 $ 1,776 $ 5,607 $ 78 $ - $ 7,694 Policy fees 708 406 1,488 195 - - 2,797 Net investment income 4,908 1,996 1,282 1,586 92 (25 ) 9,839 Net realized gains (losses)(1) - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) Advisory fee and other income 426 309 93 2 54 - 884 Total adjusted revenues 6,255 2,731 4,639 7,390 222 (25 ) 21,212 Policyholder benefits 204 31 2,838 6,298 (3 ) - 9,368 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 2,269 1,182 340 600 - - 4,391 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 572 82 379 9 - - 1,042 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 355 124 88 19 2 - 588 Advisory fee expenses 141 118 2 - - - 261 General operating expenses 402 440 619 85 339 - 1,885 Interest expense - - - - 569 (17 ) 552 Total benefits and expenses 3,943 1,977 4,266 7,011 907 (17 ) 18,087 Noncontrolling interests - - - - 68 - 68 Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 2,312 $ 754 $ 373 $ 379 $ (617 ) $ (8 ) $ 3,193

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Premiums $ 235 $ 19 $ 1,864 $ 2,913 $ 82 $ - $ 5,113 Policy fees 741 415 1,564 194 - - 2,914 Net investment income 3,888 2,000 1,389 1,049 473 (41 ) 8,758 Net realized gains (losses)(1) - - - - 170 - 170 Advisory fee and other income 451 305 121 2 121 - 1,000 Total adjusted revenues 5,315 2,739 4,938 4,158 846 (41 ) 17,955 Policyholder benefits 285 35 3,010 3,404 - - 6,734 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 1,916 1,147 342 320 - - 3,725 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 523 80 410 7 - - 1,020 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 351 123 72 20 2 - 568 Advisory fee expenses 141 124 1 - - - 266 General operating expenses 426 447 656 73 384 (2 ) 1,984 Interest expense - - - - 535 (51 ) 484 Total benefits and expenses 3,642 1,956 4,491 3,824 921 (53 ) 14,781 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (320 ) - (320 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 1,673 $ 783 $ 447 $ 334 $ (395 ) $ 12 $ 2,854 (1) Net realized gains (losses) includes the gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments

The following table presents a summary of Corebridge's spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Individual Retirement Spread income $ 715 $ 574 $ 2,694 $ 2,027 Fee income 288 283 1,134 1,192 Total Individual Retirement 1,003 857 3,828 3,219 Group Retirement Spread income 193 210 828 867 Fee income 181 169 715 720 Total Group Retirement 374 379 1,543 1,587 Life Insurance Underwriting margin 341 430 1,442 1,561 Total Life Insurance 341 430 1,442 1,561 Institutional Markets Spread income 86 51 355 285 Fee income 16 16 64 63 Underwriting margin 20 17 71 77 Total Institutional Markets 122 84 490 425 Total Spread income 994 835 3,877 3,179 Fee income 485 468 1,913 1,975 Underwriting margin 361 447 1,513 1,638 Total $ 1,840 $ 1,750 $ 7,303 $ 6,792

The following table presents Life Insurance underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Premiums $ 459 $ 582 $ 1,776 $ 1,864 Policy fees 371 397 1,488 1,564 Net investment income 325 376 1,282 1,389 Other income 9 27 93 121 Policyholder benefits (736 ) (866 ) (2,838 ) (3,010 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (87 ) (86 ) (340 ) (342 ) Less: Impact of annual actuarial assumption update - - (19 ) (25 ) Underwriting margin $ 341 $ 430 $ 1,442 $ 1,561

The following table presents Institutional Markets spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Premiums $ 1,929 $ 1,384 $ 5,642 $ 2,950 Net investment income 404 253 1,446 901 Policyholder benefits (2,096 ) (1,508 ) (6,243 ) (3,352 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (151 ) (78 ) (490 ) (213 ) Less: Impact of annual actuarial assumption update - - - (1 ) Spread income(1) $ 86 $ 51 $ 355 $ 285 SVW fees 16 16 64 63 Fee income $ 16 $ 16 $ 64 $ 63 Premiums (8 ) (9 ) (35 ) (37 ) Policy fees (excluding SVW) 34 33 131 131 Net investment income 35 35 140 143 Other income 1 1 2 2 Policyholder benefits (14 ) (16 ) (55 ) (52 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (28 ) (27 ) (110 ) (107 ) Less: Impact of annual actuarial assumption update - - (2 ) (3 ) Underwriting margin(2) $ 20 $ 17 $ 71 $ 77

(1) Represents spread income from Pension Risk Transfer, Guaranteed Investment Contracts and Structured Settlement products (2) Represents underwriting margin from Corporate Markets products, including COLI-BOLI, private placement variable universal life insurance and private placement variable annuity products

The following table presents the reconciliation of dividends to normalized distributions:

At Period End December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions) Subsidiary dividends paid $ 2,027 $ 1,821 Less: Non-recurring dividends - - Tax sharing payments related to utilization of tax attributes - 401 Normalized distributions $ 2,027 $ 2,222

The following table presents Operating EPS:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Basis Numerator for EPS Net income (loss) $ (1,331 ) $ (168 ) $ 1,036 $ 8,479 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (22 ) 39 (68 ) 320 Net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ (1,309 ) $ (207 ) $ 1,104 $ 8,159 Denominator for EPS Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(1) 633.0 648.7 643.3 646.1 Dilutive common shares(2) - - 1.9 1.3 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 633.0 648.7 645.2 647.4 Income per common share attributable to Corebridge common shareholders Common stock - basic $ (2.07 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 1.72 $ 12.63 Common stock - diluted $ (2.07 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 1.71 $ 12.60 Operating Basis Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders $ 661 $ 610 $ 2,647 $ 2,371 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 635.3 653.1 645.2 647.4 Operating earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.93 $ 4.10 $ 3.66

(1) Includes vested shares under our share-based employee compensation plans (2) Potential dilutive common shares include our share-based employee compensation plans

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted Book Value:

At Period End December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions, except per share data) Total Corebridge shareholders' equity (a) $ 11,766 $ 8,366 $ 9,380 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (13,458 ) (19,294 ) (16,863 ) Add: Cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (2,332 ) (3,439 ) (2,806 ) Total adjusted book value (b) $ 22,892 $ 24,221 $ 23,437 Total common shares outstanding (c)(1) 621.7 633.5 645.0 Book value per common share (a/c) $ 18.93 $ 13.21 $ 14.54 Adjusted book value per common share (b/c) $ 36.82 $ 38.23 $ 36.34

(1) Total common shares outstanding are presented net of treasury stock

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted ROAE:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Actual or annualized net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge shareholders (a) $ (5,236 ) $ (828 ) $ 1,104 $ 8,159 Actual or annualized adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders (b) 2,644 2,440 2,647 2,371 Average Corebridge Shareholders' equity (c) 10,066 8,988 10,326 15,497 Less: Average AOCI (16,376 ) (17,409 ) (15,773 ) (8,143 ) Add: Average cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (2,886 ) (2,879 ) (2,702 ) (919 ) Average Adjusted Book Value (d) $ 23,556 $ 23,518 $ 23,397 $ 22,721 Return on Average Equity (a/c) (52.0 )% (9.2 )% 10.7 % 52.6 % Adjusted ROAE (b/d) 11.2 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 10.4 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of net investment income (net income basis) to net investment income (APTOI basis):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net investment income (net income basis) $ 3,012 $ 2,555 $ 11,078 $ 9,576 Net investment (income) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (471 ) (274 ) (1,368 ) (891 ) Change in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (14 ) (16 ) (55 ) (56 ) Other adjustments (6 ) (13 ) (28 ) (50 ) Derivative income recorded in net realized gains (losses) 47 55 212 179 Total adjustments (444 ) (248 ) (1,239 ) (818 ) Net investment income (APTOI basis)(1) $ 2,568 $ 2,307 $ 9,839 $ 8,758

(1) Includes net investment income (loss) from Corporate and Other of $0 million and $84 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as well as $92 million and $473 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

The following table presents the premiums and deposits:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Individual Retirement Premiums $ 40 $ 63 $ 213 $ 235 Deposits 5,245 3,764 17,971 14,900 Other(1) (3 ) - (13 ) (15 ) Premiums and deposits 5,282 3,827 18,171 15,120 Group Retirement Premiums 4 3 20 19 Deposits 2,079 2,240 8,063 7,923 Premiums and deposits(2)(3) 2,083 2,243 8,083 7,942 Life Insurance Premiums 459 582 1,776 1,864 Deposits 408 411 1,583 1,601 Other(1) 236 80 941 771 Premiums and deposits 1,103 1,073 4,300 4,236 Institutional Markets Premiums 1,921 1,375 5,607 2,913 Deposits 75 169 3,695 1,382 Other(1) 8 7 31 30 Premiums and deposits 2,004 1,551 9,333 4,325 Total Premiums 2,424 2,023 7,616 5,031 Deposits 7,807 6,584 31,312 25,806 Other(1) 241 87 959 786 Premiums and deposits $ 10,472 $ 8,694 $ 39,887 $ 31,623

(1) Other principally consists of ceded premiums, in order to reflect gross premiums and deposits (2) Includes premiums and deposits related to in-plan mutual funds of $741 million and $973 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as well as $3,245 million and $3,476 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (3) Excludes client deposits into advisory and brokerage accounts of $603 million and $414 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, as well as $2,381 million and $2,058 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

