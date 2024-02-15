LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"As expected, our fourth quarter results continued to be impacted by broad-based softness across our end markets and distributor destocking. We realized sequential improvement in sales, profitability and free cash flow through demand improvement, restructuring actions and inventory management initiatives," said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. "Entering 2024, distributor inventories are aligned with the current demand environment. Although we are seeing some improvement in order activity, we are not yet seeing signs of a broad market recovery. We continue to be well positioned to address our customers' biggest challenges and return to growth in 2024."

$ in millions, except per share amounts 4Q23 4Q22 Change FY23 FY22 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,009 $ 1,503 (32.9 %) $ 4,584 $ 5,781 (20.7 %) Gross profit 448 685 (34.6 %) 2,123 2,624 (19.1 %) Gross margin 44.4 % 45.6 % (120) bps 46.3 % 45.4 % 90 bps Net income 17 186 (90.9 %) 296 463 (36.1 %) Net income margin 1.7 % 12.4 % (1070) bps 6.5 % 8.0 % (150) bps Net income per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 3.57 (91.3 %) $ 5.72 $ 8.80 (35.0 %) Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,009 $ 1,503 (32.9 %) $ 4,584 $ 5,781 (20.7 %) Organic net sales decline (33.1 %) (19.8 %) Adjusted gross profit 450 686 (34.4 %) 2,129 2,630 (19.0 %) Adjusted gross margin 44.6 % 45.6 % (100) bps 46.4 % 45.5 % 90 bps Adjusted EBITDA 155 338 (54.1 %) 824 1,235 (33.3 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4 % 22.5 % (710) bps 18.0 % 21.4 % (340) bps Non-GAAP net income $ 89 $ 246 (63.8 %) $ 508 $ 918 (44.7 %) Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.71 $ 4.75 (64.0 %) $ 9.82 $ 17.47 (43.8 %)

Net sales were $1,009 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1,503 million in the prior year. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $663 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $986 million in the prior year. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $346 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $517 million in the prior year. Consolidated organic net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 33.1%. Fourth-quarter year-over-year organic net sales decreased by 32.7% in the EVM segment and decreased by 33.6% in the AIT segment.

Fourth-quarter 2023 gross profit was $448 million compared to $685 million in the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 44.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 45.6% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to volume deleveraging and a $10 million charge associated with the renegotiation of an electronic component supplier agreement; partially offset by lower premium supply chain costs and improved services and software gross margins. Adjusted gross margin was 44.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 45.6% in the prior year.

Operating expenses decreased in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $374 million from $425 million in the prior year. Operating expenses decreased primarily due to cost reductions and lower employee incentive compensation associated with financial performance, partially offset by increased exit and restructuring costs. Adjusted operating expenses decreased in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $312 million from $364 million in the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $17 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $186 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $89 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $246 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $155 million, or 15.4% of adjusted net sales, compared to $338 million, or 22.5% of adjusted net sales, in the prior year due to lower gross profit and higher operating expense as a percentage of revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $137 million and total debt of $2,226 million.

For the full year 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $4 million and the Company made capital expenditures of $87 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $91 million. The Company made share repurchases under its existing authorization of $52 million and had net debt proceeds of $195 million.

Cost Initiatives

As previously announced, the Company is executing on the 2022 Productivity Plan and the Voluntary Retirement Plan to generate cost efficiencies. Together, these Exit and Restructuring plans are expected to generate approximately $120 million of net annualized cost savings, an increase from $100 million, and were mostly complete entering 2024. In 2023, we realized approximately $50 million of operating expense savings (majority in the second half of 2023) and expect to realize approximately $60 million of incremental savings in 2024, with remaining savings realized into 2025.

The total charges associated with the Exit and Restructuring plans are now expected to be approximately $130 million, an increase from $105 million. We have incurred total charges of $110 million through year-end 2023, with the remaining charges expected to be substantially complete by mid-2024.

Outlook

First Quarter 2024

The company expects net sales to decline between 17% and 20% compared to the first quarter of 2023. This expectation includes an approximately 50 basis point favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2024 is expected to be approximately 18%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.60. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16%.

Full Year 2024

The Company expects net sales to be in the range of a 1% decline and 3% growth compared to 2023. This expectation assumes a negligible impact from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 19%.

Free cash flow is expected to be at least $550 million inclusive of the final $45 million payment from the previously announced settlement.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Notification

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of Zebra's conference call regarding the company's financial results. The conference call will be held today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). To view the webcast, visit the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.zebra.com.

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, X and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company's outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra's industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra's offerings and competitors' offerings, and the potential effects of emerging technologies and changes in customer requirements. The effect of global market conditions, and the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues (including pandemics), and cybersecurity incidents may have negative effects on Zebra's business and results of operations. Zebra's ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, and ability to provide services, software and products to meet customer demand could negatively impact Zebra's results of operations and customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra's ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions may also have an adverse impact on results. Foreign exchange rates, customs duties and trade policies may have an adverse effect on financial results because of the large percentage of Zebra's international sales. The impacts of changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, regulations, or laws, as well as the outcome of litigation or tax matters in which Zebra may be involved are other factors that could adversely affect Zebra's business and results of operations. The success of integrating acquisitions could also adversely affect profitability, reported results and the company's competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra's sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of Zebra's financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words "anticipate," "believe," "outlook," and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could adversely affect the company's future operations and results can be found in Zebra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of "adjusted net sales," "adjusted gross profit," "adjusted gross margin," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA margin," "Adjusted EBITDA % of adjusted net sales," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP earnings per share," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," "free cash flow," "organic net sales," "organic net sales decline," and "adjusted operating expenses." Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under "Outlook" above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company's businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year, rather than the exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, the company excludes the impact of its foreign currency hedging program in the prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company's performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137 $ 105 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 million each as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 521 768 Inventories, net 804 860 Income tax receivable 63 26 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 147 124 Total Current assets 1,672 1,883 Property, plant and equipment, net 309 278 Right-of-use lease assets 169 156 Goodwill 3,895 3,899 Other intangibles, net 527 630 Deferred income taxes 438 407 Other long-term assets 296 276 Total Assets $ 7,306 $ 7,529 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 173 $ 214 Accounts payable 456 811 Accrued liabilities 504 744 Deferred revenue 458 425 Income taxes payable 7 138 Total Current liabilities 1,598 2,332 Long-term debt 2,047 1,809 Long-term lease liabilities 152 139 Deferred income taxes 67 75 Long-term deferred revenue 312 333 Other long-term liabilities 94 108 Total Liabilities 4,270 4,796 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 615 561 Treasury stock at cost, 20,772,995 and 20,700,357 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (1,858 ) (1,799 ) Retained earnings 4,332 4,036 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54 ) (66 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,036 2,733 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,306 $ 7,529

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net sales: Tangible products $ 780 $ 1,285 $ 3,665 $ 4,915 Services and software 229 218 919 866 Total Net sales 1,009 1,503 4,584 5,781 Cost of sales: Tangible products 453 701 2,012 2,699 Services and software 108 117 449 458 Total Cost of sales 561 818 2,461 3,157 Gross profit 448 685 2,123 2,624 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 136 155 581 607 Research and development 116 142 519 570 General and administrative 78 87 334 375 Settlement and related costs - - - 372 Amortization of intangible assets 26 29 104 136 Acquisition and integration costs 2 2 6 21 Exit and restructuring costs 16 10 98 14 Total Operating expenses 374 425 1,642 2,095 Operating income 74 260 481 529 Other (loss) income, net: Foreign exchange loss (4 ) (8 ) (2 ) (3 ) Interest (expense) income, net (64 ) (25 ) (133 ) 23 Other expense, net (4 ) (2 ) (12 ) (5 ) Total Other (expense) income, net (72 ) (35 ) (147 ) 15 Income before income tax 2 225 334 544 Income tax (benefit) expense (15 ) 39 38 81 Net income $ 17 $ 186 $ 296 $ 463 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 3.59 $ 5.75 $ 8.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 3.57 $ 5.72 $ 8.80

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 296 $ 463 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 176 204 Share-based compensation 55 88 Deferred income taxes (36 ) (210 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on forward interest rate swaps 17 (89 ) Other, net 3 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 249 (5 ) Inventories, net 50 (341 ) Other assets (25 ) (48 ) Accounts payable (365 ) 92 Accrued liabilities (97 ) (51 ) Deferred revenue 12 60 Income taxes (168 ) 108 Settlement liability (180 ) 225 Other operating activities 9 (13 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4 ) 488 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (881 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (87 ) (75 ) Purchases of short-term investments (4 ) - Purchases of long-term investments (1 ) (12 ) Net cash used in investing activities (92 ) (968 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 440 1,284 Payments of long term-debt (245 ) (247 ) Payment of debt issuance costs, extinguishment costs and discounts - (8 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (52 ) (751 ) Net payments related to share-based compensation plans (8 ) (14 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables (18 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 117 253 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash - - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 21 (227 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 117 344 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 138 $ 117 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1 ) (12 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 137 $ 105 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 252 $ 168 Interest paid $ 111 $ 58

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES DECLINE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 AIT EVM Consolidated Consolidated Reported GAAP Net sales decline (33.1 )% (32.8 )% (32.9 )% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) (0.5 )% 0.1 % (0.2 )% Consolidated Organic Net sales decline (33.6 )% (32.7 )% (33.1 )% Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 AIT EVM Consolidated Consolidated Reported GAAP Net sales decline (10.1 )% (25.6 )% (20.7 )% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) 1.3 % 1.5 % 1.4 % Impact of acquisitions (2) - (0.8 )% (0.5 )% Consolidated Organic Net sales decline (8.8 )% (24.9 )% (19.8 )%

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, inclusive of the Company's foreign currency hedging program. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net sales decline, amounts directly attributable to business acquisitions are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisitions.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 346 $ 663 $ 1,009 $ 517 $ 986 $ 1,503 Reported Gross profit 159 289 448 238 447 685 Gross Margin 46.0 % 43.6 % 44.4 % 46.0 % 45.3 % 45.6 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 346 $ 663 $ 1,009 $ 517 $ 986 $ 1,503 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 160 290 450 239 447 686 Adjusted Gross Margin 46.2 % 43.7 % 44.6 % 46.2 % 45.3 % 45.6 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 1,651 $ 2,933 $ 4,584 $ 1,837 $ 3,944 $ 5,781 Reported Gross profit 787 1,336 2,123 795 1,829 2,624 Gross Margin 47.7 % 45.6 % 46.3 % 43.3 % 46.4 % 45.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 1,651 $ 2,933 $ 4,584 $ 1,837 $ 3,944 $ 5,781 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 789 1,340 2,129 797 1,833 2,630 Adjusted Gross Margin 47.8 % 45.7 % 46.4 % 43.4 % 46.5 % 45.5 %

(1) Adjusted Gross profit excludes share-based compensation expense.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 17 $ 186 $ 296 $ 463 Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Share-based compensation 2 1 6 6 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 1 6 6 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 26 29 104 136 Acquisition and integration costs 2 2 6 21 Settlement and related costs - - - 372 Share-based compensation 18 20 60 90 Exit and restructuring costs 16 10 98 14 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 62 61 268 633 Adjustments to Other income (expense), net(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1 - 3 4 Investment loss - - 1 - Foreign exchange loss 4 8 2 3 Forward interest rate swap loss (gain) 25 1 (9 ) (83 ) Total adjustments to Other income (expense), net 30 9 (3 ) (76 ) Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense (15 ) 39 38 81 Adjusted income tax (7 ) (50 ) (97 ) (189 ) Total adjustments to income tax (22 ) (11 ) (59 ) (108 ) Total adjustments 72 60 212 455 Non-GAAP Net income $ 89 $ 246 $ 508 $ 918 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 0.32 $ 3.59 $ 5.75 $ 8.86 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 3.57 $ 5.72 $ 8.80 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 1.72 $ 4.78 $ 9.88 $ 17.59 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 4.75 $ 9.82 $ 17.47 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 51,366,299 51,645,205 51,378,051 52,207,903 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding 51,687,374 51,942,060 51,710,962 52,558,712

(1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents adjustments to GAAP income tax expense commensurate with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (including the resulting impacts to U.S. BEAT/GILTI provisions), as well as adjustments to exclude the impacts of certain discrete income tax items and incorporate the anticipated annualized effects of current year tax planning.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 17 $ 186 $ 296 $ 463 Add back: Depreciation (excluding exit and restructuring costs) 17 16 69 67 Amortization of intangible assets 26 29 104 136 Total Other expense (income), net 72 35 147 (15 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (15 ) 39 38 81 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 117 305 654 732 Adjustments to Cost of sales Share-based compensation 2 1 6 6 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 1 6 6 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs 2 2 6 21 Settlement and related costs - - - 372 Share-based compensation 18 20 60 90 Exit and restructuring costs 16 10 98 14 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 36 32 164 497 Total adjustments to EBITDA 38 33 170 503 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 155 $ 338 $ 824 $ 1,235 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales (Non-GAAP) 15.4 % 22.5 % 18.0 % 21.4 %

FREE CASH FLOW

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4 ) $ 488 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (87 ) (75 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ (91 ) $ 413

(1) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows.

Contacts

Investors

Michael Steele, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: + 1 847 518 6432

InvestorRelations@zebra.com

Media

Therese Van Ryne

Senior Director, External Communications

Phone: + 1 847 370 2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com