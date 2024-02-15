

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



Earnings: $112.78 million in Q4 vs. -$28.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.66 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $37.42 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $377.48 million in Q4 vs. $304.67 million in the same period last year.



