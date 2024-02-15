

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH):



Earnings: -$167.1 million in Q4 vs. $76.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.95 in Q4 vs. $0.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $282.1 million or $3.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.26 per share Revenue: $3.03 billion in Q4 vs. $2.93 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken