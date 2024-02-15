Derwent Investments Pte Ltd: Derwent Investments: Singapore's AI Fintech Sector Flourishes Amidst Shifting Investment Trends

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Derwent Investments, a leading Singapore-based Wealth Management firm, has released its analysis of the investment landscape in Singapore's fintech sector, particularly highlighting the surge in funding for early-stage and AI-focused fintech firms.

In the second half of 2023 (2H23), Derwent Investments' data reveals a remarkable uptick in AI fintech funding, reaching a staggering US$333.13 million. This surge represents a significant 77% increase compared to the funding recorded in the first half of 2023.

The total investment in the AI sector for the year 2023 in Singapore amounted to US$481.21 million across 24 deals, reflecting the growing prominence of AI technologies within the fintech ecosystem.

In the broader context, Singapore's fintech sector attracted a total funding of US$2.20 billion in 2023, encompassing mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), and venture capital (VC) deals. This figure, although a 68% decline compared to 2022, underscores Singapore's enduring position as a key player in the APAC fintech landscape.

Edward Chandler, Director of Private Equity at Derwent Investments, remarked, "The fintech market's resilience amidst challenging investment climates underscores its strategic importance. Investors are sharpening their focus on profitability while recognizing the potential of early-stage and AI-focused fintech firms."

Despite the overall decline in funding and deal activity, Singapore remained at the forefront of APAC fintech funding, accounting for 21% of deals in the region.

Among the notable transactions in 2023, a venture capital deal with digital bank AnextBank secured an impressive US$359 million, demonstrating the confidence investors have in Singapore's fintech ecosystem. Additionally, insurtech firm Bolttech secured US$246 million in funding, further solidifying Singapore's position as a hub for innovative fintech solutions.

Derwent Investments also observed a strategic shift among investors towards early-stage companies and seed funding, with 74 and 63 deals respectively. This trend reflects a commitment to diversifying risk while exploring the commercial viability of emerging fintech business models.

About Derwent Investments PTE. LTD:

Derwent Investments is a leading Singapore-based Wealth Management company, providing comprehensive financial services and investment strategies to clients in the Asia-Pacific region. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Derwent Investments aims to empower clients to navigate the dynamic and ever-changing market. For more information about Derwent Investments, please visit https://www.derwentinv.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. David Heng

media@derwentinv.com

Media Contact:

Organization: Derwent Investments Pte Ltd

Contact Person: Mr. David Heng

Website: https://derwentinv.com/

Email: media@derwentinv.com

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Derwent Investments Pte Ltd

View the original press release on accesswire.com