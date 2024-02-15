

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Strong earnings updates from the corporate sector supported a revival in market sentiment after the disappointing U.S. inflation readings a day earlier. Words of caution on monetary policy outlook, from ECB officials however weighed.



Preliminary estimates released earlier showed the British economy contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, versus a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter and worse than market forecasts of a 0.1 percent decline.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone. Major European benchmarks are also trading with an upward bias amidst the DAX and the CAC-40 scaling fresh peaks. Asian shares finished mostly higher.



The Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst a massive jump in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Fears of global oil demand growth losing momentum, flagged in the IEA report also weighed on sentiment. Gold prices gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Crypto rally continued unabated.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,465.00, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,007.10, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 17,053.04, up 0.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,564.84, down 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 7,730.06, up 0.69% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,738.65, up 0.62% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,157.94, up 1.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,605.70, up 0.77% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,865.90, up 1.28% (February 8) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 15,944.63, up 0.41%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0733, up 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.2551, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 150.01, down 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6498, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3538, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 104.63, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.228%, down 0.91% Germany at 2.3105%, down 2.92% France at 2.798%, down 3.25% U.K. at 4.0650%, up 0.27% Japan at 0.718%, down 1.51%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $81.09, down 0.62%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $76.12, down 0.68%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,008.15, up 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $52,255.86, up 1.72% Ethereum at $2,796.65, up 1.76% BNB at $346.07, up 4.49% Solana at $117.03, up 1.61% XRP at $0.5536, up 4.24%.



