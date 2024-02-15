

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For the fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.30 to $15.40 per share on revenue growth of 4.7 to 6.5 percent.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.60 per share on revenue growth of 3.6 percent to $12.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



