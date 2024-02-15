Instinctif Partners MENA: Leading EMEA communications firm Instinctif Partners has announced the appointment of Jim Donaldson as Non-Executive Chair

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim, who was until recently regional CEO at Fleishman Hillard, will play a pivotal role in the firm's evolution as it embeds strategy and insights capabilities into its core corporate, capital markets and public policy offer.

Jim is the latest addition to a recently strengthened Instinctif Partners team. Matilda Andersson joined late 2023 to lead Instinctif's insights consultancy, Truth, and Christoph Schluter in January to develop the European business in Germany and Belgium. The consultancy advises more than 700 clients across their London, Dubai, Riyadh, Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Dublin and Johannesburg offices.

"This is an exciting time of change for Instinctif Partners," said Jim. "The consultancy has a superb client list, who are advised by some of the most innovative thought leaders in the field. The leadership team has big ambitions for Instinctif and Truth in the coming years, and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join them on this journey."

Commenting on the news, Tim Linacre, Deputy Chairman, said:

"Instinctif and Truth both have huge potential. I am delighted to appoint someone with the pedigree, reputation and experience of Jim as our Chairman leading the firm through the next phase of growth. His international experience combined with a passion for differentiated client service is welcomed by the team."

Instinctif Partners has simultaneously confirmed the departure of Chief Executive Ed Amory. The Board thanks Ed for his contribution and wishes him every success in the future. An announcement on his successor will be made in due course.

