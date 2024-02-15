Anzeige
15.02.2024 | 13:46
VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Result of AGM 
15-Feb-2024 / 12:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
15 February 2024 
VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
("Company") 
 
RESULT OF AGM 
 
VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General 
Meeting ("AGM") held on 15 February 2024, all resolutions were duly passed. 
 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
VVV Resources Limited: 
Jim Williams 
+44 (0) 7774274836 
 
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl 
+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 304081 
EQS News ID:  1838303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 07:13 ET (12:13 GMT)

