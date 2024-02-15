DJ VVV Resources Limited: Result of AGM

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Result of AGM 15-Feb-2024 / 12:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2024 VVV RESOURCES LIMITED ("Company") RESULT OF AGM VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 15 February 2024, all resolutions were duly passed. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: VVV Resources Limited: Jim Williams +44 (0) 7774274836 Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

