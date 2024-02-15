Ducommun Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

New All Time Highs for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 of $757 Million and $102 Million, Respectively

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Recap

Revenue of $192.2 million

GAAP net income of $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Adjusted net income for the quarter of $10.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

Cash flow from operating activities of $26.5 million

"I am very happy to report that the Company reached an all time revenue record in 2023 with the previous high-level mark set in 2012. Q4 numbers were also very good as we continue the top-line growth story for Ducommun, led once again by a strong commercial aerospace market recovery," said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Quarterly revenue exceeded $190 million for the second consecutive quarter and increased to approximately $192 million, driving record full year revenue of $757 million. Gross margins for the quarter grew 120 bps year-over-year to 21.7% and 130 bps for the full year to 21.6%, as we began realizing some of the benefits from our strategic pricing initiatives and productivity improvements including revenue per employee increasing 16% for the full year 2023 compared to 2022.

"Ducommun also ended the year with a solid backlog* of approximately $994 million, with military and space backlog being a bright spot, up $70 million to $527 million from 2022. Looking ahead to 2024, the record order bookings and the anticipated growth in production rates at both Boeing and Airbus should provide continued tailwind to our commercial aerospace business. The significant growth in backlog in our military and space business and our continued success with off-loading initiatives should be a catalyst for growth in our defense business. The Company had a record year in 2023 and 2024 is shaping up to be another strong year as Ducommun also celebrates its 175th continuous year in business since being founded in 1849."

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $192.2 million, compared to $188.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The 2.1% increase year-over-year was primarily due to the following:

$12.1 million higher revenue within the Company's commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms and rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms; partially offset by

$5.6 million lower revenue within the Company's military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on various missile platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and other military and space platforms.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income year-over-year was primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses of $5.0 million, lower other income, net of $2.1 million, and higher interest expense of $1.9 million, partially offset by higher gross profit of $3.1 million, and lower income tax expense of $1.8 million. The higher SG&A expenses were due to BLR Aerospace L.L.C. ("BLR") expenses of $4.7 million (96% of the total increase in SG&A expenses) which did not exist in the prior year period as the acquisition of BLR was completed during Q2 2023. Adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $41.7 million, or 21.7% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $38.6 million, or 20.5% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in gross margin percentage year-over-year was primarily due to favorable product mix and favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by higher other manufacturing costs.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.9 million, or 4.6% of revenue, compared to $9.7 million, or 5.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit, both of which were noted above. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.9 million, or 8.3% of revenue, compared to $15.2 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.4 million compared to $3.5 million in the comparable period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher interest rates and a higher outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $23.0 million, or 12.0% of revenue, compared to $24.5 million, or 13.0% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2022. The Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the loss of manufacturing volume and inefficiencies at our Monrovia, California and Berryville, Arkansas performance centers as we wind down their operations.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the net cash provided by operations was $26.5 million compared to $32.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The lower net cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to lower accounts payable, lower accrued and other liabilities mainly due to tax payments made, and lower net income, partially offset by lower inventories and lower contract assets.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements ("LTAs") with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2023 was $993.6 million compared to $960.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2023 were $963.5 million compared to $853.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $106.7 million, compared to $120.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the following:

$10.6 million lower revenue within the Company's military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on various missile platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms; and

$0.3 million lower revenue within the Company's commercial aerospace end-use markets.

Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $9.8 million, or 9.2% of revenue, compared to $13.0 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to unfavorable product mix and the loss of manufacturing volume and inefficiencies at our Berryville performance center as we wind down their operations, partially offset by lower restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.9 million, or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $85.6 million, compared to $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$12.3 million higher revenue within the Company's commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms and regional and business aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms; and

$5.0 million higher revenue within the Company's military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, a portion of which was related to BLR, partially offset by lower build rates on various missile platforms.

Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $6.6 million, or 7.7% of revenue, compared to $4.4 million, or 6.4% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to favorable product mix and favorable manufacturing volume, partially offset by higher other manufacturing costs. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million, or 14.6% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative ("CG&A") Expense

CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.5 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, compared to $7.7 million, or 4.1% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company's senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4ed1636063724d6f83ac25f5e5aae26d

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com .

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the anticipated growth in commercial aerospace build rates and expected continued success with offloading initiatives to grow our defense business. The Company generally uses the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "continue" and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the Company's debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the cyclicality of the Company's end-use markets; the Company's ability to generate sufficient amounts of cash to run the business; the Company's dependence upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company's business being dependent upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company's ability to obtain necessary export approvals and licenses for proposed sales to foreign customers; the Company being subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; some of the Company's contracts with customers containing provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry adversely affecting the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company's reliance on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company's use of estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification applicable to government contracts and sub-contracts, and environmental, social and governance requirements; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel and avoid labor disruptions; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; the potential for environmental liabilities and litigation matters being resolved adversely against the Company may negatively affect the Company's financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures, which may adversely impact the Company's business and operations; the Company's ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact and facilitate commercial aerospace end-use markets' recovery from those impacts, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, February 15, 2024, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, other fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other debt refinancing costs), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, non-GAAP earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year's presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company's investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun's results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements ("LTAs") with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACT:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars In thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,863 $ 46,246 Accounts receivable, net 104,692 103,958 Contract assets 177,686 191,290 Inventories 199,201 171,211 Production cost of contracts 7,778 5,693 Other current assets 17,349 8,938 Total Current Assets 549,569 527,336 Property and Equipment, Net 111,379 106,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,513 34,632 Goodwill 244,600 203,407 Intangibles, Net 166,343 127,201 Deferred Income Taxes 641 - Other Assets 18,874 22,705 Total Assets $ 1,120,919 $ 1,021,506 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,265 $ 90,143 Contract liabilities 53,492 47,068 Accrued and other liabilities 42,260 48,820 Operating lease liabilities 7,873 7,155 Current portion of long-term debt 7,813 6,250 Total Current Liabilities 183,703 199,436 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 256,961 240,595 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 22,947 28,841 Deferred Income Taxes 4,766 13,953 Other Long-Term Liabilities 16,448 12,721 Total Liabilities 484,825 495,546 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock 146 121 Additional paid-in capital 206,197 112,042 Retained earnings 421,980 406,052 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,771 7,745 Total Shareholders' Equity 636,094 525,960 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,120,919 $ 1,021,506





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Quarterly Information Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net Revenues $ 192,231 $ 188,268 $ 756,992 $ 712,537 Cost of Sales 150,535 149,675 593,805 568,240 Gross Profit 41,696 38,593 163,187 144,297 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 30,973 26,011 119,728 98,351 Restructuring Charges 1,792 2,888 14,542 6,158 Operating Income 8,931 9,694 28,917 39,788 Interest Expense (5,449 ) (3,515 ) (20,773 ) (11,571 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - - (295 ) Other Income, Net 290 2,400 8,235 5,400 Income Before Taxes 3,772 8,579 16,379 33,322 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1,338 ) 498 451 4,533 Net Income $ 5,110 $ 8,081 $ 15,928 $ 28,789 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.67 $ 1.16 $ 2.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 1.14 $ 2.33 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 14,636 12,124 13,717 12,074 Diluted 14,890 12,423 13,972 12,366 Gross Profit % 21.7 % 20.5 % 21.6 % 20.3 % SG&A % 16.1 % 13.8 % 15.8 % 13.8 % Operating Income % 4.6 % 5.1 % 3.8 % 5.6 % Net Income % 2.7 % 4.3 % 2.1 % 4.0 % Effective Tax (Benefit) Rate (35.5 )% 5.8 % 2.8 % 13.6 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended %

Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % of Net Revenues

2023 % of Net Revenues

2022 %

Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % of Net Revenues

2023 % of Net Revenues

2022 Net Revenues Electronic Systems (11.1 )% $ 106,679 $ 120,036 55.5 % 63.8 % (2.4 )% $ 430,136 $ 440,638 56.8 % 61.8 % Structural Systems 25.4 % 85,552 68,232 44.5 % 36.2 % 20.2 % 326,856 271,899 43.2 % 38.2 % Total Net Revenues 2.1 % $ 192,231 $ 188,268 100.0 % 100.0 % 6.2 % $ 756,992 $ 712,537 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 9,837 $ 12,974 9.2 % 10.8 % $ 42,086 $ 49,876 9.8 % 11.3 % Structural Systems 6,587 4,386 7.7 % 6.4 % 23,460 17,225 7.2 % 6.3 % 16,424 17,360 65,546 67,101 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) (7,493 ) (7,666 ) (3.9 )% (4.1 )% (36,629 ) (27,313 ) (4.8 )% (3.8 )% Total Operating Income $ 8,931 $ 9,694 4.6 % 5.1 % $ 28,917 $ 39,788 3.8 % 5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 9,837 $ 12,974 $ 42,086 $ 49,876 Other Income - - 222 - Depreciation and Amortization 3,650 3,474 14,276 13,974 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 141 165 462 186 Restructuring Charges 673 2,162 6,412 3,786 14,301 18,775 13.4 % 15.6 % 63,458 67,822 14.8 % 15.4 % Structural Systems Operating Income 6,587 4,386 23,460 17,225 Depreciation and Amortization 4,441 4,553 18,060 17,212 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 128 89 387 163 Restructuring Charges 1,221 726 8,334 2,900 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments 2,724 - 5,531 1,381 Guaymas Fire Related Expenses - 1,015 3,896 4,466 Other Fire Related Expenses - - 477 - 15,101 10,769 17.7 % 15.8 % 60,145 43,347 18.4 % 15.9 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) Operating loss (7,493 ) (7,666 ) (36,629 ) (27,313 ) Depreciation and Amortization 59 59 235 235 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 1,007 2,586 14,196 10,395 Restructuring Charges 23 - 109 - Other Debt Refinancing Costs - - - 224 (6,404 ) (5,021 ) (22,089 ) (16,459 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,998 $ 24,523 12.0 % 13.0 % $ 101,514 $ 94,710 13.4 % 13.3 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 1,255 $ 2,886 $ 6,007 $ 10,717 Structural Systems 2,084 1,801 13,127 8,834 Corporate Administration - - - - Total Capital Expenditures $ 3,339 $ 4,687 $ 19,134 $ 19,551

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.







DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUES RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2023 %

of Net Revenues

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2023 %

of Net Revenues

2022 GAAP Operating income $ 8,931 $ 9,694 $ 28,917 $ 39,788 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 9,837 $ 12,974 $ 42,086 $ 49,876 Adjustments: Other income - - 222 - Restructuring charges 673 2,162 6,412 3,786 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 1,493 1,493 Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 10,883 15,509 10.2 % 12.9 % 50,213 55,155 11.7 % 12.5 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 6,587 4,386 23,460 17,225 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,221 726 8,334 2,900 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 2,724 - 5,531 1,381 Guaymas fire related expenses - 1,015 3,896 4,466 Other fire related expenses - - 477 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,922 1,237 6,795 4,956 Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 12,454 7,364 14.6 % 10.8 % 48,493 30,928 14.8 % 11.4 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (7,493 ) (7,666 ) (36,629 ) (27,313 ) Adjustment: Restructuring charges 23 - 109 - Other debt refinancing costs - - - 224 Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (7,470 ) (7,666 ) (36,520 ) (27,089 ) Total adjustments 6,936 5,513 33,269 19,206 Adjusted operating income $ 15,867 $ 15,207 8.3 % 8.1 % $ 62,186 $ 58,994 8.2 % 8.3 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 5,110 $ 8,081 $ 15,928 $ 28,789 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 1,534 2,310 11,884 5,349 Guaymas fire related expenses (1) - 812 3,117 3,573 Other fire related expenses (1) - - 382 - Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets (1) (129 ) - (4,579 ) - Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) (103 ) (1,920 ) (1,831 ) (4,320 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) 2,179 - 4,425 1,105 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 1,836 1,288 6,630 5,159 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) - - - 236 Other debt refinancing costs (1) - - - 179 Total adjustments 5,317 2,490 20,028 11,281 Adjusted net income $ 10,427 $ 10,571 $ 35,956 $ 40,070

Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 1.14 $ 2.33 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.11 0.19 0.85 0.43 Guaymas fire related expenses (1) - 0.06 0.22 0.29 Other fire related expenses (1) - - 0.03 - Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets (1) (0.01 ) - (0.33 ) - Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) (0.13 ) (0.35 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) 0.15 - 0.32 0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 0.12 0.10 0.47 0.42 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) - - - 0.02 Other debt refinancing costs (1) - - - 0.01 Total adjustments 0.36 0.20 1.43 0.91 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.85 $ 2.57 $ 3.24 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 14,890 12,423 13,972 12,366

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2023 and 2022 adjustments.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) (In thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 527,143 $ 457,354 Commercial aerospace 429,494 450,092 Industrial 36,931 53,374 Total $ 993,568 $ 960,820 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 397,681 $ 361,582 Commercial aerospace 87,994 125,590 Industrial 36,931 53,374 Total $ 522,606 $ 540,546 Structural Systems Military and space $ 129,462 $ 95,772 Commercial aerospace 341,500 324,502 Total $ 470,962 $ 420,274

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements ("LTAs") with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of as of December 31, 2023 was $993.6 million compared to $960.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2023 were $963.5 million compared to $853.0 million as of December 31, 2022.