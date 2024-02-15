Appian Corporation: Appian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $83.1 million

Full year cloud subscription revenue increased 29% year-over year to $304.5 million

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Appian delivered our plan in 2023 and reached two milestones. Full year revenue exceeded half a billion dollars, and we achieved the highest quarterly gross margin in our public history," said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $83.1 million, up 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 24% year-over-year to $115.8 million. Professional services revenue was $29.5 million, a decrease of 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $145.3 million, up 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 119% as of December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(24.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash flows: Net cash used in operating activities was $(8.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $(12.6) million of net cash used in operating activities for the same period in 2022.



Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $304.5 million for the full year 2023, up 29% compared to the full year 2022. Total subscriptions revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $412.3 million for the full year 2023. Professional services revenue was $133.0 million for the full year 2023, compared to $127.8 million for the full year 2022. Total revenue was $545.4 million for the full year 2023, up 17% compared to the full year 2022.

: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(44.8) million for the full year 2023, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(76.0) million for the full year 2022. Balance sheet and cash flows: As of December 31, 2023, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $159.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $(110.4) million for the full year 2023, compared to $(106.6) million of net cash used in operating activities for the full year 2022.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of February 15, 2024, guidance for 2024 is as follows:

First Quarter 2024 Guidance:



Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $84.0 million and $86.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 21% to 23%.

Total revenue is expected to be between $148.0 million and $150.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9% to 11%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(9.0) million and $(5.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.21) and $(0.16), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.5 million.



Full Year 2024 Guidance :



Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $364.0 million and $366.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 20%.

Total revenue is expected to be between $615.0 million and $617.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(25.0) million and $(20.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.73) and $(0.66), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.8 million.

:

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and business outlook.

To access the call, navigate to the following link(1). Once registered, participants can dial in using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://investors.appian.com.

Investor Day:



We announced an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 16 near Washington DC starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Event Details:

What: Appian Investor Day 2024

When: April 16, 2024 at 1:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time

In-person attendance: Please contact our team at investors@appian.com for more information.

Webcast: https://investors.appian.com/events-and-presentations/events (live and replay)

Replay: A replay of the event will be archived on the investor relations website

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations-resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian's performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors' operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian's business.

The non-GAAP financial performance measures include the following: non-GAAP subscriptions cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services costs of revenue, non-GAAP total cost of revenue, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, certain non-ordinary litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases (net of insurance reimbursements), or Litigation Expense, amortization of the judgment preservation insurance policy, or JPI Amortization, and severance costs related to an involuntary reduction in our workforce in 2023, or Severance Costs. While some of these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in the evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, we believe removing these items for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other non-operating (income) expenses, net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) Litigation Expense, (7) JPI Amortization, and (8) Severance Costs. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternative to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian's future financial and business performance for the first quarter and full year 2024, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian AI-Powered Process platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian's ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian's ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian's ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian's AI-Powered Process platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian's operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, AI being a disruptive set of technologies that may affect the markets for Appian's software dramatically and in unpredictable ways, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian's customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, Appian's ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian's strategic relationships with third parties, and additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share data) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,351 $ 148,132 Short-term investments and marketable securities 9,653 47,863 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,606 and $2,125, respectively 171,561 165,964 Deferred commissions, current 34,261 30,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,529 28,093 Restricted cash, current - 2,249 Total current assets 414,355 422,497 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $25,141 and $18,864, respectively 42,682 41,855 Goodwill 27,106 26,349 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,152 and $2,715, respectively 3,889 5,251 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 39,975 37,248 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 59,764 55,788 Deferred tax assets 3,453 1,940 Other assets 36,279 3,286 Total assets $ 627,503 $ 594,214 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,174 $ 7,997 Accrued expenses 11,046 12,227 Accrued compensation and related benefits 38,003 40,718 Deferred revenue 235,992 194,768 Debt 66,368 2,740 Operating lease liabilities 11,698 8,681 Other current liabilities 1,891 3,121 Total current liabilities 371,172 270,252 Long-term debt 140,221 115,379 Non-current operating lease liabilities 59,067 57,225 Deferred revenue, non-current 4,700 5,556 Deferred tax liabilities 2 102 Total liabilities 575,162 448,514 Stockholders' equity Class A common stock-par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and 42,169,970 and 41,320,091 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock-par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as December 31, 2023 and 2022 and 31,196,796 and 31,497,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 595,781 561,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,555 ) (7,246 ) Accumulated deficit (519,892 ) (408,451 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,341 145,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 627,503 $ 594,214





APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue Subscriptions $ 115,783 $ 93,244 $ 412,337 $ 340,152 Professional services 29,536 32,542 133,026 127,839 Total revenue 145,319 125,786 545,363 467,991 Cost of revenue Subscriptions 11,071 9,942 43,563 36,005 Professional services 23,244 25,289 99,759 97,301 Total cost of revenue 34,315 35,231 143,322 133,306 Gross profit 111,004 90,555 402,041 334,685 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 61,043 63,270 242,381 220,374 Research and development 34,596 37,808 153,098 139,210 General and administrative 32,193 30,097 114,535 120,111 Total operating expenses 127,832 131,175 510,014 479,695 Operating loss (16,828 ) (40,620 ) (107,973 ) (145,010 ) Other non-operating (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (12,966 ) (9,271 ) (17,603 ) 3,545 Interest expense 5,072 1,451 17,862 1,673 Total other non-operating (income) expense (7,894 ) (7,820 ) 259 5,218 Loss before income taxes (8,934 ) (32,800 ) (108,232 ) (150,228 ) Income tax expense 1,072 1,617 3,209 692 Net loss $ (10,006 ) $ (34,417 ) $ (111,441 ) $ (150,920 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (2.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 73,310 72,703 73,102 72,455





APPIAN CORPORATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscriptions $ 212 $ 284 $ 925 $ 996 Professional services 1,457 1,521 6,055 5,309 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 2,380 2,431 10,842 9,152 Research and development 3,020 3,692 12,486 12,523 General and administrative 3,103 3,475 13,079 10,850 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,172 $ 11,403 $ 43,387 $ 38,830





APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (111,441 ) $ (150,920 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 43,387 38,830 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 9,473 7,297 Bad debt expense 1,091 1,298 Amortization of debt issuance costs 444 43 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 3 Deferred income taxes (1,541 ) (1,089 ) Foreign currency transaction gains, net (12,263 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,868 ) (37,922 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (54,753 ) (2,027 ) Deferred commissions (8,043 ) (12,298 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,394 ) (3,289 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (3,157 ) 6,582 Other current and non-current liabilities (1,134 ) (264 ) Deferred revenue 28,668 47,534 Operating lease assets and liabilities 2,089 (329 ) Net cash used by operating activities (110,442 ) (106,551 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of investments 91,670 84,642 Purchases of investments (53,443 ) (65,283 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,637 ) (9,095 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 28,590 10,264 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 92,000 120,000 Payments for debt issuance costs (276 ) (1,940 ) Debt repayments (3,563 ) (625 ) Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards (9,748 ) - Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 752 25,432 Net cash provided by financing activities 79,165 142,867 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,657 (159 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,030 ) 46,421 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,381 103,960 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,351 $ 150,381 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,906 $ 1,671 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,999 $ 1,239 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information: Accrued capital expenditures $ 654 $ 1,774





APPIAN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) GAAP

Measure Stock-Based

Compensation Litigation

Expense JPI

Amortization Severance

Costs Non-GAAP

Measure Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 11,071 $ (212 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 10,859 Professional services cost of revenue 23,244 (1,457 ) - - - 21,787 Total cost of revenue 34,315 (1,669 ) - - - 32,646 Total operating expense 127,832 (8,503 ) (708 ) (4,553 ) - 114,068 Operating loss (16,828 ) 10,172 708 4,553 - (1,395 ) Income tax expense 1,072 571 - - - 1,643 Net income (10,006 ) 9,601 708 4,553 - 4,856 Net income per share, basic(a) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.07 Net income per share, diluted(b) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.06 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 43,563 $ (925 ) $ - $ - $ (30 ) $ 42,608 Professional services cost of revenue 99,759 (6,055 ) - - (158 ) 93,546 Total cost of revenue 143,322 (6,980 ) - - (188 ) 136,154 Total operating expense 510,014 (36,407 ) 2,064 (6,038 ) (6,111 ) 463,522 Operating loss (107,973 ) 43,387 (2,064 ) 6,038 6,299 (54,313 ) Income tax expense 3,209 1,302 - - 139 4,650 Net loss (111,441 ) 42,085 (2,064 ) 6,038 6,160 (59,222 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.52 ) $ 0.58 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ (0.81 )

(a) Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.

(b) Accounts for the impact of 2.0 million shares of dilutive securities resulting in total diluted shares of 75.3 million.

GAAP

Measure Stock-Based

Compensation Litigation

Expense Non-GAAP

Measure Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 9,942 $ (284 ) $ - $ 9,658 Professional services cost of revenue 25,289 (1,521 ) - 23,768 Total cost of revenue 35,231 (1,805 ) - 33,426 Total operating expense 131,175 (9,598 ) (2,453 ) 119,124 Operating loss (40,620 ) 11,403 2,453 (26,764 ) Net loss (34,417 ) 11,403 2,453 (20,561 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ (0.28 ) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 36,005 $ (996 ) $ - $ 35,009 Professional services cost of revenue 97,301 (5,309 ) - 91,992 Total cost of revenue 133,306 (6,305 ) - 127,001 Total operating expense 479,695 (32,525 ) (22,886 ) 424,284 Operating loss (145,010 ) 38,830 22,886 (83,294 ) Net loss (150,920 ) 38,830 22,886 (89,204 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.08 ) $ 0.54 $ 0.32 $ (1.23 )