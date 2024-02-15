

Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $253.59 million, or $4.16 per share. This compares with $137.74 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.17 million or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $960.10 million from $945.16 million last year.



Outlook:



For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $12.05 to $12.50. Revenue for the year is expected to grow 3 percent- 5 percent



Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings of $11.87 per share on revenue growth of 4.20 percent.



Crocs shares are up more than 4 percent in pre-market trading. The stock had closed at $108.37, up 1.34 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $74.00 - $151.32 in the last 1 year.



Crocs Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $253.59 Mln. vs. $137.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.16 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q4): $960.10 Mln vs. $945.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: down 1.5% - up 0.5%



